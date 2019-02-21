A ‘voluptuous’ whisky that’s 25 years in the making

The Glendronach has spent the last quarter of a century preparing its latest limited release.

Since the distillery was founded by James Allardice in 1826, The GlenDronach has been mastering an elegant, rich and robust Highland Single Malt, matured in the finest Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Now, after 25 years slowly maturing in precious sherry wood, The GlenDronach is pleased to announce the release of The GlenDronach 1993 Master Vintage.

The GlenDronach sherry casks laid down in 1993 have long been acknowledged as an excellent vintage from The GlenDronach, receiving high praise from malt connoisseurs.

This has inspired the creation of The GlenDronach 1993 Master Vintage, to showcase and celebrate this exceptional year.

The GlenDronach Master Blender, Dr Rachel Barrie, has hand-selected Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks exclusively from 1993, to create a marriage of exceptional richness and complexity, in this 25-year-old expression of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Whisky.

Master blender, Dr Rachel Barrie said: ‘With a quarter of a century slowly maturing in our renowned Andalucían casks, The GlenDronach Master Vintage 1993 Aged 25 Years has developed profound layers of depth and complexity, leading to an exceedingly long, voluptuous and memorable finish.

‘Fans of The GlenDronach’s traditional Highland Single Malt can expect rich brandy-laced fruitcake on the nose, cocoa-dusted coffee and sultana brioche on the palate and lingering pecan toffee notes in the finish. I hope sherry cask connoisseurs around the world enjoy The GlenDronach 1993 Master Vintage, as an example of the finest sherry cask maturation.’

The GlenDronach Master Vintage 1993 Aged 25 Years is bottled at 48.2% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, is non-chill filtered and absorbs colour naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it resides.

It will be available to purchase from non-US specialist retailers worldwide from February and in the US from October.