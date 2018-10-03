A spooky dram just in time for Halloween

A smoky new whisky has been produced just in time for Halloween.

Douglas Laing has gone dark and mysterious with release of the third batch of The Gauldrons, a vatting of single malts exclusively from Campbeltown.

Produced in a very limited run, the remarkable regional malt denotes each batch number on its packaging, allowing the connoisseur Whisky consumer to compare and contrast each release.

Inspired by the eponymous dark sandy coves on Campbeltown’s west shores, The Gauldrons literally means ‘bay of storms’. The dark and moody packaging features a foil-detailed compass, intricate web and eery spider, which – coupled with the smoky palate –

renders it the perfect dram for Halloween and Autumn months generally, according to the Douglas Laing family.

Cara Laing, director of whisky at her family’s business, said: ‘October is now officially upon us, and we are all looking for the bolder flavours of Autumn. With a perfect balance of sweet and peat, our Gauldrons Campbeltown malt is the perfect accompaniment to a sophisticated Halloween party or sipped around a bonfire with friends.’

Douglas Laing’s The Gauldrons batch three is available from specialist retailers globally from October, priced at £50 at 46.2% alcohol strength.

The tasting notes say that on the nose, the drinker will detect a dry saltiness with sweet cereal and a late hint of gentle peat smoke.

The palate is initially dry (beachy and maritime) warming to crunched sugar, barley and oak.

The warmingly spiced finish brings puffs of smoke and rock pools with a dark sugar sweetness.