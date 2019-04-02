A new member of the Sir Edward’s whisky family

From the heart of Scotland, a new member of the Sir Edward’s family has been born.

Sir Edward’s 12 Year Old is a carefully aged expression of the hugely-popular finest blended Scotch whisky.

Crafted from a hand-picked selection of the finest malt and grain whiskies, the latest blend in the Sir Edward’s stable delivers a truly elegant, refined experience while still offering excellent value for money.

Created in the purest Scottish traditions and with centuries of expertise, the new Sir Edward’s had time to fully develop its aroma and character.

The perfect balance and smoothness of Sir Edward’s 12 year old can only be achieved by matching such a high-quality blend with the impeccable wood used for maturation. The American Oak is key in creating this wonderful marriage of flavours.

Brand manager Albane Bernier said: ‘We are very excited to welcome this new addition to the Sir Edward’s family. For those who already enjoy Sir Edward’s Finest, this new expression offers a more complex and rich aromatic bouquet – there’s a delicate refinement to the flavour that comes from our tried-and-tested methods of blending and great attention is paid to the ageing process.

‘It also gives our customers added variety and brings great shelf appeal to retailers with a brand design that truly stands out while remaining true to its traditional look.’

Sir Edward’s 12 Year Old is the third addition to hugely popular Sir Edward’s portfolio, following the signature Whisky, Sir Edward’s Finest, and Sir Edward’s Smoky; the gently peated expression.

Heritage is at the heart of each one – each has been carefully distilled and matured in time-honoured tradition in Scotland, making Sir Edward’s an outstanding and authentic whisky true to its roots from the very heart of Scotland.

The tasting notes state it is a rich blend with a strong structure surrounding a smooth heart. Soothing sweetness and vanilla from the American oak makes way to an earthy roundness with hints of dried fruits. Long ageing adds a truly deep flavour, giving a long finish while still nurturing the celebrated smooth and well-rounded characteristics of Sir Edward’s Whiskies.

Sir Edward’s is the 15th best-selling blended Scotch Whisky worldwide.

Sir Edward’s is owned by Bardinet, part of Group La Martiniquaise, a leading independent French spirits group selling a wide product range in more than 120 countries with a turnover of €1 billion.

Bardinet produces and distributes major brands worldwide including Glen Moray.

Click HERE for more details.