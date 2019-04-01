A new addition to Glen Moray Classic Collection

Glen Moray has added a new addition to its acclaimed Classic Collection.

Owned by French drinks firm La Martiniquaise, Glen Moray Cabernet Sauvignon Cask Finish combines the smoothness of a Speyside single malt with the instantly-recognisable and powerfully pungent fruit of a fine Cabernet Sauvignon.

This is the result of great care and attention from master craftsmen who have sourced the finest casks from their wine-making partners.

After years of ageing in ex-bourbon oak barrels, the single malt is transferred to the wine casks for its final few months of maturation, where it takes on all the strong blackcurrant and sweet cherry notes from the Cabernet Sauvignon.

The result is an unforgettable dram that will delight whisky newcomers while still engaging the palate of seasoned enthusiasts with new, intriguing flavour combinations. The unmistakable vanilla and light oak of the Elgin Classic is still evident but with more complex fruity and slightly acidic notes from the wine.

The new Cabernet Sauvignon Cask Finish expression is the sixth exquisite whisky in the Glen Moray Classic Collection.

The Elgin Classic is at the heart of each expression, an exceptional yet accessible whisky aged in ex-Bourbon barrels. To create each new variant, the spirit is taken on a different journey and allowed to interact with different barrels to reveal a new and unique personality.

The other wine cask expression, the Chardonnay Cask Finish, is lightly drying with warming malty notes, while the Port Cask Finish gives subtle spice and caramelisation that can come only from finishing in a Port pipe. Glen Moray Peated offers a more intense experience while the Sherry Finish, which spends its final months in Oloroso casks, packs a Spanish firebrand punch.

The Glen Moray Classic Collection is a perfect marriage between innovation and heritage, challenging the boundaries of flavour by employing traditional techniques while still embracing new ideas.

Master distiller Graham Coull said: ‘We’re delighted to see the Glen Moray Classic Collection going from strength to strength with this exciting new addition to the family.

‘We’ve delicately blended the flavours of our sweet and oaky single malt with the robust and fruity notes of the red wine to create an unmistakably rich flavour combination.

‘Hand-crafted at our distillery in the heart of Speyside, it will appeal to seasoned whisky drinkers looking for something a little different and to wine aficionados perhaps seeking an introduction to the exciting world of whisky.’

Brand manager Raphaele Delerue added: ‘This new addition to our Classic Collection showcases our commitment to embracing new and experimental techniques while still respecting our heritage. Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the best-known and most appreciated grapes in the world. We feel sure its marriage with our stuning Speyside Single Malt will be hugely popular.’

The Classic Collection has an initial launch market in the USA.