A 39-year-old from the famous Port Ellen Distillery

A Scots distillery that closed in 1983 is on the way back – as Port Ellen releases a 39-Year-Old single malt from original, finite stocks from the revered Islay distillery.

The Port Ellen Untold Stories Series is an exploration into the innovative and trailblazing background of this iconic Islay distillery.

It was set to remain silent for all time, but it is now to be reopened in 2021. While the world waits for it to start production again, only a finite amount of its original stock remains, having gained cult status over the years for demonstrating some of the finest character found on the island of Islay.

From April onwards, Port Ellen will unveil the oldest ever liquid from the original stock to be released globally, Port Ellen: Untold Stories The Spirit Safe. The 39-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the first exclusive release in this series of high aged whiskies from the revered distillery. With only 1,500 bottles available to the public, it is one of the last chances to own a part of Port Ellen history before the distillery once again begins creating new legendary whiskies.

The ultimate expression of Islay, the copper stills that made this unique tasting malt may be long gone, but the people of the Port Ellen distillery carefully kept these memories alive. Distilled in 1978, this elegant and complex Single Malt Scotch Whisky, expertly married from a selection of ex US-Bourbon and ex European Sherry refill casks, is one of extraordinary character.

A revered Single Malt Scotch Whisky, whilst many know of the treasured liquid of Port Ellen, very few people know the Port Ellen story. Little is told of Port Ellen’s early experimental success, from a hotbed of innovation in the early years, to the innovative vision of John Ramsay, the distillery manager set on new horizons.

The distillery was one of the first to prove the value of the whisky industry standard, the Spirit Safe. Having been essential in the early design and adaptation of one of the most important elements in a distillery, the Port Ellen Untold Stories The Spirit Safe 39-Year-Old is an homage to a distillery steeped in innovation.

Georgie Crawford, master distiller at Port Ellen said: ‘Setting a rare precedent for exceptional whisky since the beginning in 1825, this release is a perfect exploration of how early innovation at the distillery played a role in shaping the whisky industry as a whole.

‘There’s an ethereal quality to Port Ellen and to the distillery itself. It is not easy to grasp what makes it so unique, but the people definitely matter. John Ramsay was an early innovator in the whisky industry, and not many people know how important Port Ellen was in the early days of the whisky industry. Through this release we hope to give more insight into why it is so special a liquid, not just for its flavour, but for its history.’

Tom Jones, global prestige brand ambassador, added: ‘This Port Ellen: Untold Stories The Spirit Safe, 39-Year-Old, is an exceptional Single Malt Scotch whisky from this storied distillery on Islay.

‘Its ground-breaking founder skilfully harnessed the islands alluring, peaty wilderness and unforgiving coast line to create a distillery which produced cult whiskies with unrivalled depth. There is the regular smoke from the local peat, but this one is softer. As this release has been selected from a small number of casks, it is very different to other Port Ellen releases.

‘Authentic in character, as it came from the casks and natural in colour, this liquid will no doubt inspire connoisseurs and collectors alike to own this once in a lifetime piece of history.’

A treasured whisky from the beginning, the distillery was committed to keeping it under lock and key. Consequently, exquisite details from the spirit safe’s traditional craftsmanship have been woven into the design of the release. Only the holders of two unique keys can unlock the precious single malt from its box. The first key unlocks the wrapping, the second key opens the window to the bottle, beautifully telling a story of innovative spirit and industry standard setting.

Since 2001, the small batch releases of Port Ellen stocks in the renowned Special Releases Series from Diageo have been highly sought after. With this, the oldest, most precious release from the distillery to date, it is a once-in-a-lifetime addition to the finest of Whisky collections around the globe.

Charlie MacLean, whisky writer, said: ‘This is an outstanding example of a Port Ellen, remarkably lively for its age at 39-Years-Old. A rich aroma, its advanced age has enhanced the make’s original character rather than overcome it with flavours from the cask. What an honour to taste such a piece of Islay’s history.’

Port Ellen: Untold Stories The Spirit Safe will have an RRP of £4500.