1989 Macallan cask sells at auction for £161,500

A cask of The Macallan bought for £3000 sold at auction for £161,500.

The cask was sold by Ellon-based online whisky auction, Whisky Hammer in their February auction, alongside over 1,500 other lots of whisky.

The opportunity to buy casks of Macallan is now very rare and a unique opportunity was presented in the auction, with the cask being originally bought in the mid-1990s for £3000.

The cask is currently held at Macallan, having been originally filled in March 1989, and sold on the brink of its 30th birthday for £161,500.

The last time a cask identical to what Whisky Hammer auctioned off was sold in auction was in September 2018 by whisky-online.com, the cask sold for £70,200.

The last gauging of the cask shows it will yield 152 bulk litres at 44.6%, and the unofficial tasting notes of the cask describe the liquid as subtle and very elegant for such an old Macallan.

Whisky Hammer’s Daniel Milne said: ‘The Macallan cask sale represents a remarkable return on investment for the seller for which we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to be part of the process, and very proud of the result.

‘We have been working very hard over the last three years to establish a global network of whisky buyers, and the Macallan cask sale demonstrates how our auction platform is reaching the right people to achieve maximum value for our sellers.’

Find out more at www.whiskyhammer.co.uk.