This beer’s on a charity mission to mark its birthday

The Scots craft beer brand on a mission to bring clean water access to one million people is celebrating its third birthday by joining forces with a supermarket.

Brewgooder is this month marking its birthday by teaming up with Co-op for its first national retail campaign – the Co-op Well Dig.

Launching tomorrow (20 March) and running until 14 May 2019 across 408 Co-op stores nationwide, the campaign aims to sell enough Brewgooder four-packs through participating stores to exclusively fund clean water access for two rural communities in Malawi.

The two benefiting Malawi-based communities – the Matipa and Waluma Villages – will both receive borehole installations providing consistent, first-time clean water access to over 1,000 villagers.

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said: ‘This campaign is the first of its kind in retail and we’re massively excited to partner with Co-op on it.

‘As businesses, we both share the same values and desire to empower people by what we do. But now we’re putting the power in the hands of Co-op shoppers to directly transform the lives of 1,000 people through the power of beer, and I can’t wait to see the results.’

Over the course of the campaign, Brewgooder will be documenting the stories of some of the villagers that will be positively affected by the campaign so that Co-op employees, customers and members can witness ‘real life’ in Malawi and develop a greater understanding of the life-changing impact they will be bringing about.

Many of the villagers work on a nearby tea plantation that supplies Co-op with product for its own-branded tea, creating an extra-special link between the stores, along with their customers, and the villages.

Joseph Walker, Co-op beer buyer, said: ‘We have raised millions of pounds to provide clean water and sanitation in some of the world’s poorest communities. Co-op is committed to alleviating water poverty and we’re proud to be partnering with Brewgooder on this latest campaign, which will transform the lives of so many people.’

Launched on 22 March 2016 (World Water Day), Brewgooder donates 100% of its profits to fund clean water and sanitation projects in developing countries.

To date, it has helped over 60,000 people across Malawi through 87 clean water projects that have supplied 100,000 gallons of safe water. By the end of 2019, the brand hopes to have helped over 100,000 people gain consistent clean water access. Each case of Brewgooder sold provides a person with clean water for over five years.

Brewed in partnership with BrewDog, at its Ellon brewery at zero margin, the social enterprise has funded over 87 clean water projects in Malawi providing over 60,000 people with clean drinking water since launching in March 2016 through a crowdfund.

The brainchild of Alan Mahon, Brewgooder was born following Alan being personally affected by unsafe water in Nepal.

The experience sharply brought to light the life-threatening conditions that many people in the developing world live with every day – globally, over 900 children without adequate medical care die every day from issues related to a lack of clean water.

Further information about Brewgooder is available at www.brewgooder.com.