The Buffano bagel will appeal to all – especially vegans

Bagels are something that most people enjoy – a bread-based feed, with an incredible array of fillings.

After yesterday’s meating recipe, today we bring you The Buffano, a bagel aimed at vegans.

The recipe comes courtesy of Bross Bagels.

Established in August 2017, owner Larah Bross has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels in Edinburgh.

Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.