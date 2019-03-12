The Buffano bagel will appeal to all – especially vegans
The Buffano (Vegan)
- Cauliflower
- Soda water
- Flour
- Salt and pepper
- Hot pepper sauce
- White wine vinegar
- Garlic granules
- Paprika
- Bagel of your choice
- You need to make tempura fried cauliflower - for the batter, you need soda water, flour, salt & pepper. Mix together.
- Dip the cauliflower into the batter and deep fried until crispy
- Make the buffalo sauce: hot pepper sauce, white wine vinegar, paprika and garlic granules
- Toss the cauliflower in a bowl with buffalo sauce
- Slice the bagel in half, assemble your creation and enjoy
Recipe © Larah Bross/Bross Bagels | http://www.brossbagels.com
Bagels are something that most people enjoy – a bread-based feed, with an incredible array of fillings.
After yesterday’s meating recipe, today we bring you The Buffano, a bagel aimed at vegans.
The recipe comes courtesy of Bross Bagels.
Established in August 2017, owner Larah Bross has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels in Edinburgh.
Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.
With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.