Scottish charity backing health campaign this Blue Monday

A new Scottish charity dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of the hospitality industry has created a Wellness Charter to coincide with Blue Monday to tackle the taboo of mental health.

The stressful working environments of hospitality workers are well-known, and on officially the saddest day of the year, 21 January, Hospitality Health is inviting businesses across Scotland to rethink workplace wellness and pledge their support to their soon to be launched charity.

Unsociable hours, financial pressures, highs and lows of service – they are all stressors which make hospitality a workplace like no other, and Hospitality Health aims to help improve the stressful lives of those working within the industry and their employers.

Businesses that commit to the Wellness Charter will adopt an Employee Assistance Programme through a dedicated online support portal. Working alongside the charity, Hospitality Action, the programme is designed specifically to assist hospitality people by providing specialist, independent, confidential advice, support and assistance, whatever the problem.

On top of the Wellness Charter, Hospitality Health will offer support for mental health and wellbeing, gambling and drug and alcohol abuse.

Industry champion and Hospitality Health chairman, Gordon McIntyre, said: ‘Blue Monday is an opportunity to start a discussion within the hospitality community. This is an industry often overlooked but competition is growing and demands on staff and students increasing as a result.

‘As someone who has worked in the industry for over 40 years, I have seen first-hand the devastating effects stress can have, and I really wanted to give something back. Our charity is here to connect staff and students to experienced professionals who can provide expert help at times of need.’

The issue of mental health within the hospitality industry is growing in attention and Hospitality Health believes that better signposting for employers and individuals to the right organisations for their particular circumstances is essential.

Gordon continued: ‘Many employers have told us that recruitment is also a challenge with many jobs in hospitality unfilled. We really hope that by improving the health and well-being of those in the industry or about to work in the industry, we will also encourage more people to join us in what is ultimately very rewarding career.’

The innovative charity is set to launch later this month with backing by leading restaurateurs. They will be hosting a breakfast briefing for businesses with industry insight, guest speakers and a chance to break down any taboo subjects through industry discussion at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on 30 January.

Any businesses wishing to find out more about the Wellness Charter, their Employee Assistance Programme or attend their official launch event can sign up HERE.

More information can also be found at online HERE.