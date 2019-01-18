Try something that’s sweet and tasty – and unusual

We all like something a little bit sweet, and our recipe for Thenagai Mithai will definitely appeal.

Courtesy of Glasgow’s Dakhin restaurant, we bring you something a little different.

This is a treasured homemade recipe from the southern region of India, this coconut fudge is definitely for those with a sweet tooth! Perfectly dense, creamy and rich, this dish is bursting with real coconut flavour with a hint of cardamom.

Dakhin recommend adding 50g of powdered cashew nuts along with the cardamom powder for an extra kick of flavour! This recipe makes 15 servings so is great for dishing out at any family or kids party, and can be kept refrigerated for a week in case you fancy sneaking to the fridge for a midnight snack!

Indian cuisine has always held a special place in the heart of Scotland, but by the early 2000s the food being served in its Indian restaurants had started to look and taste all too similar. Glasgow restaurateur Navdeep Basi decided that it was the perfect time for some innovative disruption and in August 2004, Dakhin was born. The first South Indian restaurant to open in Scotland, Dakhin serves traditional, unique and often unheard of dishes that challenge their customers’ notions of what Indian cuisine really is.

Dakhin is the first and only Indian restaurant in the UK to offer a 100% gluten free menu – even including their breads and desserts, their menu is also mostly dairy-free and boasts plenty of veggie and vegan-friendly options.

Designed by a team of chefs who all come from different parts of southern India, the menu has always been a group effort, with each member of the team bringing their own traditions and perspectives to the menu. Influenced by the cuisine of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, to name but a few, the menu has evolved over the years but much of the team and the menu’s concepts have remained unchanged.

Dakhin’s relaxed yet stylish interior invites you in with open arms, and the view of the kitchen from across the restaurant means that there’s no lack of entertainment as you can watch the expert chefs prepare dishes and breads that would take us hours upon hours to create at home, in a matter of minutes and with only a few quick hand movements.

The wealth of knowledge and experience held by each of Dakhin’s chefs and members of staff means that they are able to continue to pride themselves on their ability to present their customers with an undiscovered experience with every meal.

Find them at: Dakhin, 89 Candleriggs, Merchant City, Glasgow, G1 1NP, or call 0141 553 2585.

Our love of curry has grown and grown since 1810 when the first Indian restaurant opened in London, so there’s no surprise that there’s an entire week dedicated to the nation’s favourite dish! National Curry Week celebrated its 20th anniversary last October and to honour the momentous occasion, they curated a recipe book that showcases signature dishes from 50 of the UK’s finest Indian restaurants.

From Bombay to Britain even includes a multitude of vegetarian and vegan dishes such as the delicious sounding Aubergine Bhajis from Curry Leaf Café! With so many different healthy dishes to choose from, this book goes a long way in proving that not all Indian food is laden with calories and cream.

As well as rejoicing in all things curry, National Curry Week’s aim is to raise as much money as possible for their official charity campaign partner, Curry for Change, who support essential work across Africa and Asia to help vulnerable rural families out of malnourishment and poverty. Therefore, they have committed to donating all proceeds from the book sales to the charity so that you enjoy recreating these recipes knowing that you’ve also contributed to a good cause.

Order a copy of From Bombay to Britain HERE.