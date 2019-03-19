There’s a fantastic meal at steak with this recipe
Ribeye steak, horseradish, garlic and parsley butter
- 100g salted butter at room temperature
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
- 20g hot horseradish sauce
- 3g fresh parsley, finely chopped
- Black pepper
- Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and season with black pepper.
- Make into a sausage shape and wrap in some greaseproof paper. Put in the fridge to firm up.
- Cut into eight discs and serve a slice on top of your cooked steak.
- Remove the Scotch Beef PGI ribeye steak from the fridge at least 15 minutes before cooking. This will enhance tenderness after cooking.
- Griddle, grill or pan fry and always make sure the pan or grill is searingly hot before you start cooking – this will ensure the steak is sealed and the meat is caramelised.
- Pat with kitchen paper to ensure steak is dry before rubbing with oil on both sides.
- Season with salt and pepper
- Different oils smoke (or haze) at different temperatures – rapeseed oil can be heated higher than olive oil and butter will burn at a comparatively low temperature. Cooking times • Blue – 1 min each side • Rare – 2 mins each side • Medium/Rare – 2 mins 30 secs each side • Medium – 3 mins each side • Well Done – 5 mins each side • Timings are approximate, based on a 1.5cm thick ribeye steak.
- Don’t over handle the steak during cooking. Try to limit turning to only once – halfway through cooking.
- You can add a knob of butter to the pan towards the end, if frying or griddling.
- Allow the meat to rest for at least 3 minutes after cooking.
Recipe © Quality Meat Scotland | http://www.scotchkitchen.com
We continue our celebration of Scotch Beef today with another special recipe.
This week, Scottish Field has teamed up with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) to promote Scotch Beef PGI.
The recipes highlight the use of Scotch Beef in tasty home-cooked comfort dishes, and support Quality Meat Scotland’s recently launched ‘Know Your Beef’ campaign which looks to champion the unsung heroes of the Scotch Beef industry and educate consumers about the quality, sustainability and welfare credentials of Scotch Beef.
Quality Meat Scotland’s director of marketing and communications, Carol McLaren, said: ‘Scotch Beef is a flavoursome, quality meat which can be used for every occasion. From simple dishes that are quick to prepare and great for mid-week meals, to roasts which are perfect for family gatherings and dinner parties, Scotch Beef really does cater for all.’
For more information about the campaign visit www.qmscotland.co.uk and for recipe videos and inspiration visit www.scotchkitchen.com.