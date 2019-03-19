There’s a fantastic meal at steak with this recipe

We continue our celebration of Scotch Beef today with another special recipe.

This week, Scottish Field has teamed up with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) to promote Scotch Beef PGI.

The recipes highlight the use of Scotch Beef in tasty home-cooked comfort dishes, and support Quality Meat Scotland’s recently launched ‘Know Your Beef’ campaign which looks to champion the unsung heroes of the Scotch Beef industry and educate consumers about the quality, sustainability and welfare credentials of Scotch Beef.

Quality Meat Scotland’s director of marketing and communications, Carol McLaren, said: ‘Scotch Beef is a flavoursome, quality meat which can be used for every occasion. From simple dishes that are quick to prepare and great for mid-week meals, to roasts which are perfect for family gatherings and dinner parties, Scotch Beef really does cater for all.’

For more information about the campaign visit www.qmscotland.co.uk and for recipe videos and inspiration visit www.scotchkitchen.com.