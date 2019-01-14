Tandoori vegetables make a delicious meal

Scots love their Indian food – and this week Scottish Field will bring you five recipes from Indian restaurants across the country.

Today, we bring you Tandoori Vegetables, from Mother India in Glasgow.

Whether you want to follow Mother India’s recipe exactly, or whether you like to get adventurous in the kitchen and add your own personal touch to your dishes, this recipe is simple and easy to follow.

You can use the veg as per this recipe, or add in or take out as many as you like, just make sure you know how long each vegetable needs in the oven!

Mother India’s journey began when they opened their first restaurant in Glasgow in 1990, with the simple idea of serving customers authentic Indian home cooking in a restaurant setting. 28 years later, and there are now two Mother India restaurants in Scotland, with the second making its home in Edinburgh. Both restaurants aim to offer their diners a casual experience, aspiring to give them the best of Indian subcontinental food at affordable prices.

At Mother India they work hard to not only maintain, but also to improve upon the high standards that they set themselves and that their customers have come to expect over time. Their chefs are constantly working to expand and refresh their menus, while retaining their established favourites and offering a range of specials created with the best seasonal products and freshest ingredients they can source.

The menu here encourages diners to try something new, as their extensive menu is comprised of smaller portions, a sort of Indian twist on tapas. At Mother India they believe in ‘trying a little and tasting a lot’, and creating a shared experience for their guests. Why limit yourself to just one dish when you can try a few and perhaps stumble onto a new favourite?

Mother India endeavour to make sure that the dining rooms at their restaurants are unique and interesting spaces, so that customers feel comfortable and find themselves not only excited for the meal they’re about to eat, but also leave asking questions about India and its culture.

All of this put together seems to be a winning recipe for Mother India, as on any given night, you can expect to see the restaurant filled with food lovers from around the world, mixing happily with regulars and local first timers.

Find them at:

Mother India, 1355 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AD, 0141 339 9145.

Mother India, 3-5 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT, 0131 524 9801.

Britain’s love of curry has grown and grown since 1810 when the first Indian restaurant opened in London, so there’s no surprise that there’s an entire week dedicated to the nation’s favourite dish! National Curry Week celebrated its 20th anniversary last October and to honour the momentous occasion, they curated a recipe book that showcases signature dishes from 50 of the UK’s finest Indian restaurants.

From Bombay to Britain even includes a multitude of vegetarian and vegan dishes such as the delicious sounding Aubergine Bhajis from Curry Leaf Café! With so many different healthy dishes to choose from, this book goes a long way in proving that not all Indian food is laden with calories and cream.

As well as rejoicing in all things curry, National Curry Week’s aim is to raise as much money as possible for their official charity campaign partner, Curry for Change, who support essential work across Africa and Asia to help vulnerable rural families out of malnourishment and poverty. Therefore, they have committed to donating all proceeds from the book sales to the charity so that you enjoy recreating these recipes knowing that you’ve also contributed to a good cause.

