Scallops with onion and Gruyère purée, pancetta and mushrooms (serves four) Ingredients Instructions 3 medium onions, peeled and sliced

1 clove garlic

100ml double cream

2 slices Gruyère

200g diced pancetta

8 chestnut mushrooms

24 scallops (6 per person)

3 sprigs of thyme To make the purée, gently cook the onions and garlic over a low heat in a splash of oil and a knob of butter until soft and translucent.

Place in a food processor with the cream and cheese and blitz until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

In a medium frying pan, sauté the pancetta until coloured, then remove from the pan and keep warm. Sauté the mushrooms in the same pan, adding a little more oil if necessary. Remove these from the pan and keep warm. Finally, using the same pan, cook the scallops with the thyme

Scots chef Joanne Munro shares her recipe for scallops with onion and Gruyère purée, pancetta and mushrooms.

Working at Glasgow’s famous Cafe Gandolfi, she said: ‘As soon as I joined I was really aware of the quality of the produce being purchased.

‘When I became sous chef I started to take control of some of the specials. The restaurant has been here for so long that there are lots of things on the menu that are complete standards and classics and would never be played around with, but I guess we can experiment a bit more with the specials, and include more world food – I get inspired when I go on holiday, or visit London’s Borough Market – but the ethos is very much that the produce is Scottish.

‘I know everyone now talks about seasonality, but that’s how I’ve always worked. Our menu very much depends on what produce is available that week, so it keeps our ideas fresh.’