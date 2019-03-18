It’s hard to beat a traditional steak pie
Traditional steak pie (serves four)
- 600g cubed lean Scotch Beef PGI braising steak
- 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 40 ml rapeseed oil
- 1 bay leaf
- 50g tomato purée
- 35 ml Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp white pepper
- 1 beef stock cube
- 500 ml boiling water
- 375g sheet ready rolled puff pastry
- Sea salt
- 1 medium egg yolk
- 24 cm round pie dish
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and brown the meat and the onions.
- Transfer to a saucepan, add the boiling water,Worcestershire sauce, pepper, bay leaf, tomato purée and crumble over the stock cube.
- Season with salt, bring to the boil then cover and simmer for an hour.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Put the meat and gravy into the pie dish.
- Unroll the pastry and trim to fit over the top of the dish. Use the trimmings to decorate the top.
- With a pastry brush glaze the top of the pie with the egg yolk.
- Bake in the oven for 30 minutes until the pastry is golden.
Recipe © Quality Meat Scotland | http://www.scotchkitchen.com
Scotch Beef is famous the world over for its superb taste and quality.
This week, Scottish Field has teamed up with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) to promote Scotch Beef PGI.
The recipes highlight the use of Scotch Beef in tasty home-cooked comfort dishes such as steak pie, blue cheese burgers, ribeye steak with horseradish, garlic and parsley butter and more.
The recipes support Quality Meat Scotland’s recently launched ‘Know Your Beef’ campaign which looks to champion the unsung heroes of the Scotch Beef industry and educate consumers about the quality, sustainability and welfare credentials of Scotch Beef.
For more information about the campaign visit www.qmscotland.co.uk and for recipe videos and inspiration visit www.scotchkitchen.com.