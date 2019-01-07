Enjoy perfect haggis and tatties for Burns Night

Burns Night is just over three weeks away, and many of us will already be planning out Burns Suppers.

Haggis, neeps and tatties is a combination that’s famous the world over, and courtesy of Scotty Brand, we present a serving suggestion for haggis and perfect mashed potatoes.

Opt for a butchers haggis or quality supermarket haggis and follow the instructions for best results. Add in either mashed swede, turnip or carrots.

But the Scotty Brand potatoes cam do the talking with this recipe for the perfect mash.

Thanks to Dine Edinburgh for the use of their layered vegetarian haggis, neeps and tatties served with an oatmeal skirl, available on their Market Menu this month.