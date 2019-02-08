Chocolate and ginger – a perfect partnership

Our series of recipes with a difference from Scot Jill Colonna in Paris conclude today in the best possible way – chocolate!

Jill, who runs the MadAboutMacarons.com website, lives with her husband and family in France, having moved across the channel in 1992.

Today, she presents her recipe for Chocolate Ginger Fondant.

She said: ‘It’s such a quick and versatile French classic that lends itself to all sorts of delicious flavour alliances. What’s more, it tastes even better next day! So, even although it’s quick to make, prepare this fondant a day before serving and you’re already prepared for tomorrow’s dessert.

‘There’s nothing really mind-boggling new really. Based on a classic French flourless chocolate cake, a speciality of the Aquitaine region, the ratio is normally the equivalent amount (200g) of good quality dark (bittersweet) chocolate, butter and sugar with 4-5 eggs.

‘Over the years, however, I’ve lowered the sugar to appreciate the chocolate better – and, ever since I discovered Trish Deseine’s idea of adding just a tablespoon of flour “as an afterthought” (from her wonderful book, Nobody Does it Better), I’ve used this version and cut down the sugar. If you prefer to keep this cake gluten free, then omit the flour (or replace with almond flour).

‘This is my family’s favourite version with lowered sugar and added candied ginger.

‘As with many plain chocolate fondant cakes (including those chocolate coffee individual fondants), I adore melting a teaspoon of coffee granules into the chocolate. It brings out the earthiness of the chocolate and renders it extra smooth. If you prefer without the coffee, a couple of good pinches of salt (fleur de sel) is just as good, as I use in this recipe.

‘For spice lovers who want to go the full monty, then add a good pinch of cayenne pepper – you’ll see: bittersweet dark chocolate with cayenne is incredible!’