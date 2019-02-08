Chocolate and ginger – a perfect partnership
Chocolate Ginger Fondant
- 200 g (7oz) dark (bittersweet) chocolate No less than
- 60% cacao
- 200 g (7oz) unsalted butter cut roughly into cubes
- 150 g (5.5oz) sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt (fleur de sel) (or tsp coffee granules if making a plain chocolate cake)
- 5 organic eggs (medium)
- 1 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour if gluten free, replace with almond flour
- 50 g (2oz) candied ginger (or one stem ginger in syrup, sliced)
- Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C fan/360°F/Gas 4. Grease a round cake tin (25cm/10 inch) and line with cooking parchment.
- Over a pot of simmering water, place the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl (bain-marie) and melt the chocolate gently for about 10 minutes.
- As soon as the chocolate and butter have melted, take off the heat. Add the sugar and mix together with a spoon, gradually add the eggs and then add the flour, mixing until just combined.
- Place the candied ginger at the bottom of the cake tin then pour over the chocolate mixture and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven (don't worry if it looks uneven, it will flatten out while cooling) and leave to cool for about 20 minutes then turn out of the tin on to a serving plate.
Recipe © Jill Collona | https://madaboutmacarons.com/chocolate-ginger-fondant-cake/
Our series of recipes with a difference from Scot Jill Colonna in Paris conclude today in the best possible way – chocolate!
Jill, who runs the MadAboutMacarons.com website, lives with her husband and family in France, having moved across the channel in 1992.
Today, she presents her recipe for Chocolate Ginger Fondant.
She said: ‘It’s such a quick and versatile French classic that lends itself to all sorts of delicious flavour alliances. What’s more, it tastes even better next day! So, even although it’s quick to make, prepare this fondant a day before serving and you’re already prepared for tomorrow’s dessert.
‘There’s nothing really mind-boggling new really. Based on a classic French flourless chocolate cake, a speciality of the Aquitaine region, the ratio is normally the equivalent amount (200g) of good quality dark (bittersweet) chocolate, butter and sugar with 4-5 eggs.
‘Over the years, however, I’ve lowered the sugar to appreciate the chocolate better – and, ever since I discovered Trish Deseine’s idea of adding just a tablespoon of flour “as an afterthought” (from her wonderful book, Nobody Does it Better), I’ve used this version and cut down the sugar. If you prefer to keep this cake gluten free, then omit the flour (or replace with almond flour).
‘This is my family’s favourite version with lowered sugar and added candied ginger.
‘As with many plain chocolate fondant cakes (including those chocolate coffee individual fondants), I adore melting a teaspoon of coffee granules into the chocolate. It brings out the earthiness of the chocolate and renders it extra smooth. If you prefer without the coffee, a couple of good pinches of salt (fleur de sel) is just as good, as I use in this recipe.
‘For spice lovers who want to go the full monty, then add a good pinch of cayenne pepper – you’ll see: bittersweet dark chocolate with cayenne is incredible!’