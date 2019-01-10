A taste of America with pulled pork sandwiches

In Scotland, we’re blessed with some of the best food produce in the world.

We’re also fortunate to have some superb international restaurants and chefs, to bring us food from the four corners of the world.

This week, we’re teaming up with ex-pat Scot Christina Conte, a Scottish Italian cook living in Los Angeles, to bring us some tasty recipes from the other side of the Atlantic, starting today with slow cooked pulled pork sandwiches.

Originally from Garrowhill in Glasgow, Christina is usually cooking, baking or (cr)eating something scrumptious.

She is a World Porridge Champion and has been a judge at the World Scotch Pie Championships. She is constantly promoting Scottish food as some of the best cuisine the world has to offer—one steak pie and sticky toffee pudding at a time.

She emigrated with her family to the US when she was 9 years old. Her love of cooking and baking began at the age of seven when she made a lemon cake from a school book recipe which garnered rave reviews.

Christina now lives in Los Angeles where she publishes food and travel posts on her site, ChristinasCucina.com.

She loves to travel the world, near and far, as long as there’s good food involved.