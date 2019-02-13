A sweet treat for your Valentine

Staying in for Valentine’s Day this year? Why not try making a decadent dessert for your loved one.

Edinburgh’s Otro Restaurant have whipped up the perfect recipe to help you show someone you love them. Pretty in red, this delicious pistachio mousse, strawberry ice cream and white balsamic meringue Eton Mess is sure to impress your date.

Best of all, it’s simple to make at home – and can be prepared in advance – so you won’t be spending hours in the kitchen.

Otro is situated at 22 Coates Crescent, Edinburgh EH3 7AF.