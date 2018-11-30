A special haggis recipe for St Andrew’s Day

In Scotland, we love our food – we can’t deny it.

We love the huge numbers of international cuisine which have come to Scotland over the years, as well as our own fine fare.

To mark St Andrew’s Day, Giovanna Eusebi of the award-winning Eusebi Deli in Glasgow has created a fusion of Scottish and Italian foods, in the form of haggis ravioli fritti.

Giovanna knows her stuff – in September, the Deli beat off stiff competition – including a Michelin Star restaurant – to win the title of ‘Best Dining Experience’ and ‘Best Café/Deli’ at The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards 2018.

Eusebi Deli in Glasgow is committed to serving the best seasonal produce and supporting small artisan and specialist producers across both Scotland and Italy.

Based in Glasgow for over 40 years, dining in the West End restaurant is like being transported into an Italian family home, with modern Italian dishes, authentic regional products and a passionate front-of-house team.

Then in October, it was named in The Times Top 100 Best Places to Eat.

So go on – give it a go!