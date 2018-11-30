A special haggis recipe for St Andrew’s Day
Haggis Ravioli Fritti (serves 4)
- For the pasta dough: 500g “00” flour, plus extra for dusting
- 200-250g cold water
- 100ml extra virgin olive oil
- Pinch of salt
- 500ml sunflower or vegetable oil, for frying
- For the filling: 200g haggis
- 1 egg, beaten
- For the whisky sauce: 200ml double cream
- 25ml whisky
- 1 tsp whole grain mustard
- Sieve the flour into a large bowl. Add the oil and salt and mix by hand. Add the water, a little at a time until you get a smooth dough that doesn’t stick to your hands or the bowl. Cover and leave in the fridge to rest.
- Next, prepare the filling. Steam or heat the haggis in the microwave to soften the meat. Gradually add the beaten egg, a little at a time, to bind the mixture.
- Prepare the sauce by reducing the cream and whisky by half in a pan over a medium heat. Once cooled, add the mustard. Stir and set aside.
- Remove the pasta dough from the fridge and roll it out a lightly floured work surface. Divide the dough into two pieces.
- Set the rollers of the pasta machine to their widest setting. Dust the first piece of dough lightly with flour and run it once through the machine. Fold in half and run it through the machine again. Do this on the first setting at least 4 or 5 times as this will give the pasta a firmer texture.
- Change the rollers to the next setting and run the dough through it. Keep changing to the next setting and working the pasta through the rollers until it is thin but not transparent.
- Next, fill the ravioli. Lay the sheet of dough on a lightly floured surface. Place one tablespoon of the haggis filling every 2.5 to 3cm apart. Lightly brush or spray the exposed edges with water. Fold the sheet in half, over the filling, and seal around each mound, pressing out the air pockets with you fingertips. Cut between the filling and press the edges to seal.
- Next, fry the ravioli. Heat the vegetable oil in pan and add the ravioli, a few at a time and fry until golden brown (around two minutes on each side).
- Serve the ravioli with the mustard sauce and a wee dram and enjoy with family and friends.
Recipe © Haggis Ravioli Fritti by Giovanna Eusebi of Eusebi Deli | http://eusebideli.com/
In Scotland, we love our food – we can’t deny it.
We love the huge numbers of international cuisine which have come to Scotland over the years, as well as our own fine fare.
To mark St Andrew’s Day, Giovanna Eusebi of the award-winning Eusebi Deli in Glasgow has created a fusion of Scottish and Italian foods, in the form of haggis ravioli fritti.
Giovanna knows her stuff – in September, the Deli beat off stiff competition – including a Michelin Star restaurant – to win the title of ‘Best Dining Experience’ and ‘Best Café/Deli’ at The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards 2018.
Eusebi Deli in Glasgow is committed to serving the best seasonal produce and supporting small artisan and specialist producers across both Scotland and Italy.
Based in Glasgow for over 40 years, dining in the West End restaurant is like being transported into an Italian family home, with modern Italian dishes, authentic regional products and a passionate front-of-house team.
Then in October, it was named in The Times Top 100 Best Places to Eat.
So go on – give it a go!