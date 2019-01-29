A fantastic burger recipe that’s far from the norm
Brie and Truffle Burger with Mushrooms, Arugula and Crème Fraîche (Makes 4 burgers)
- 4 ounces crème fraîche
- 1/2 tsp truffle zest
- 1 1/2 lb organic, grass fed beef mince
- 2 1/2 Tbsp truffle oil (plus more for brushing the buns)
- 8 oz Crimini mushrooms (or your choice of mushrooms)
- Salt and pepper
- 6 oz good quality brie, cut into slice for the top of the burger
- Rocket leaves
- 4 ciabatta rolls, sliced in half
- Combine the crème fraîche and truffle zest and a pinch of salt. Mix well and put in fridge, covered.
- Divide the meat into three equal parts and shape into burgers. Press an indentation into the middle to keep the meat from shrinking, and set aside (at room temperature).
- Sauté the mushrooms in the truffle oil over medium heat until just cooked. Season with salt and pepper and remove from heat
- Cook the burgers as desired, on a bbq grill or inside grill.
- While the burgers are cooking, lightly brush the ciabatta rolls with some truffle oil. Place cut side down on the grill to heat.
- When burgers are ready, assemble the sandwich. Spread some truffle crème fraîche on the bottom bun. Place the burger on top, then top with slices of brie.
- Next, top with some sauteèd mushrooms, then add the arugula.
- Finally, top with the second half of the ciabatta roll and use a long sandwich pick to secure.
Recipe © Christina Conte | https://www.christinascucina.com/brie-and-truffle-burger-with-mushrooms-arugula-and-creme-fraiche/
Scottish Field’s taste of America week of recipes continues today with another lip-smacking creation from Christina Conte.
Originally from Garrowhill in Glasgow, Christina emigrated to the States when she was 9, and now lives in Los Angeles where she publishes food and travel posts on her site, ChristinasCucina.com.
She is this week sharing some American favourites with the folks back home.
Christina said: ‘This brie and truffle burger with mushrooms, arugula and crème fraîche is based on one of my favourite pizzas with the same toppings. The flavours are just as brilliant on a burger!
‘I’m not a burger girl. It’s not that I don’t eat beef or meat, there’s just something about a traditional hamburger. It’s just not that exciting to me, and my taste buds feel the same.
‘Unless you’ve been following me for over five years, you probably don’t remember my recipe for a mushroom, brie and arugula pizza with truffle crème fraîche. Well, you guessed it: I used the pizza as an inspiration for this burger and it’s brilliant!’
Scottish Field asked Christina what our American cousins have in common with Scottish palates.
She said: ‘I think the biggest commonality between Scottish and American cuisine is simply the use of meat. A lot of typical American food centers on barbecue, pot roasts, meatloaves, etc. Scottish fare has steak pie, Scotch pie, mince and tatties, and more meat-centred fare. Besides that, I think the two are quite different from each other.’