A delicious roe tenderloin that’s hard to resist
Spring roe tenderloin (serves 4)
- 150g roe tenderloin per person
- ½ Tbs oil
- For the jus: 1 Tbs cranberry sauce
- 1 tbs red currant jelly
- ¼ pint red wine (leftover is fine)
- Prepare the jus by placing all the ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to the boil, stir and then simmer for about 20 mins until reduced by 75% - it should be shiny and thick.
- Once the jus is ready to serve, pan fry the tenderloin for 1-2 minutes on both sides to seal.
- Once the jus is ready to serve, pan fry the tenderloin for 1-2 minutes on both sides to seal.
- Present 1cm slices on the plate with the jus drizzled over, and garnish with a touch of parsley or other decorative herb.
- Serve with roast potato chunks. Chop sweet potatoes and white potatoes in 2cm cubes and roast with olive oil, salt, rosemary and peeled garlic cloves. Alternatively, a simple green salad goes beautifully.
A delicious spring roe tenderloin is just the thing for spring, as the days grow longer.
Each month, Woodmill Game share a recipe with us, highlighting the best of Scottish meat, and how best to enjoy it.
They recently met with many people at Bowhouse, Cupar and St Andrews Farmers Markets, Kirkcaldy Food Fair, the Scothot exhibition and Balgove’s Night Market, as their share their love of all things game.
And here have a wonderful spring recipe for venison tenderloin. It’s perfect for a nice meal a deux, and always impresses at dinner parties. A treat of a cut, as tender as it sounds and enhanced with our delicious jus.
It requires virtually no cooking so super-convenient too.