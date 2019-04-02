A delicious roe tenderloin that’s hard to resist

A delicious spring roe tenderloin is just the thing for spring, as the days grow longer.

Each month, Woodmill Game share a recipe with us, highlighting the best of Scottish meat, and how best to enjoy it.

They recently met with many people at Bowhouse, Cupar and St Andrews Farmers Markets, Kirkcaldy Food Fair, the Scothot exhibition and Balgove’s Night Market, as their share their love of all things game.

And here have a wonderful spring recipe for venison tenderloin. It’s perfect for a nice meal a deux, and always impresses at dinner parties. A treat of a cut, as tender as it sounds and enhanced with our delicious jus.

It requires virtually no cooking so super-convenient too.