A delicious rhubarb and salted peanut crumble

Rhubarb is everywhere just now – it’s the in-demand flavour of 2019 so far.

With its super tart and sour flavour, with just a hint of sweetness, it is back in demand with chefs, professional and amateur alike.

Courtesy of Jérôme Henry of Le Roi Fou in Edinburgh, we present a recipe that marries up the sour/sweet rhubarb taste with the saltiness of peanuts, to present a huge variant on the sweet and salty flavours that have become so beloved of late.