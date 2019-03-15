A delicious rhubarb and salted peanut crumble
Rhubarb And Salted Peanut Crumble With Fresh Goat’s Curd (Serves 4)
- For the crumble: 50g plain flour
- 70g demerara sugar
- 50g porridge oats
- ¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 50g salted peanuts, chopped
- 80g unsalted butter
- For the goat curd: 250g fresh goat’s curd
- For the rhubarb filling: 600g forced rhubarb, washed and roughly chopped
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- 50g icing sugar
- For the rhubarb: 800g rhubarb
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 450ml white wine
- 100g sugar
- 1l water
- 4 tbsp pomegranate molasses
- First, make the crumble. Preheat the oven to 170°C degrees. Melt the butter and add the rest of the crumble ingredients to a large bowl and stir well. Add the melted butter and mix thoroughly until everything is well combined. .
- Spread the mix evenly onto an oven tray lined with parchment paper and bake for roughly 8 minutes or until dark golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Break up the crumble and store in an airtight container until needed.
- Next, prepare the goat’s curd. In a medium bowl beat the icing sugar with the lemon juice until the sugar has dissolved. Add the goat’s curd and lemon zest and beat gently until combined. Cover with cling film and store in the fridge until you’re ready to assemble the dish.
- Next, make the rhubarb. Remove the tops of the rhubarb the cut in 1-inch pieces. In a pot, boil the water with the sugar, pomegranate molasses, white wine and lemon juice for about 5 minutes so the sugar dissolves. Add the rhubarb to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes until the rhubarb is tender, but not mushy. Remove from the stove and leave it to cool in the syrup.
- To serve, warm the rhubarb and then spoon the fruit evenly into 4 bowls, cover with the crumble and a generous dollop of the sweet goat’s curd.
Recipe © Jérôme Henry of Le Roi Fou in Edinburgh
Rhubarb is everywhere just now – it’s the in-demand flavour of 2019 so far.
With its super tart and sour flavour, with just a hint of sweetness, it is back in demand with chefs, professional and amateur alike.
Courtesy of Jérôme Henry of Le Roi Fou in Edinburgh, we present a recipe that marries up the sour/sweet rhubarb taste with the saltiness of peanuts, to present a huge variant on the sweet and salty flavours that have become so beloved of late.