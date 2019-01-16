A delicious dish from the streets of Old Delhi

Today’s Scottish Field recipe is the Murg-E-Changezi, famous in the streets of Old Delhi.

It’s named after none other than the Mongolian ruler and invader Genghis Khan, or Changez Khan as he is known in India.

Legend has it that he was extremely particular about his food and the spices used in it. One of his chefs experimented with a range of spices, cream and yoghurt to create the Murg-E-Changezi – a chicken dish that turned out to be Khan’s favourite.

This recipe is courtesy of The Dhabba in Glasgow.

Guests at The Dhabba are advised that it takes around 30 minutes for this dish to reach their table – and it’s well worth the wait!

In 2002, The Dhabba opened in one of Glasgow’s oldest quarters, paying homage to the hundreds of dhabbas that came before, but adding their own modern touch to fit in amongst the eclectic mix of bars, restaurants, cafés and shops that neighbour it.

In North India, dhabbas are the family-run, roadside diners that captivate hungry travellers with their own menu of closely guarded recipes that were often passed on from father to son and mother to daughter.

Over time the food from these dhabbas managed to spread from the highways into the cities, with hotels starting to adapt their menus to integrate the concept of the dhabba into their own restaurants.

Handpicked chefs from across Northern India have come together at The Dhabba and created a unique menu offering a wide range of dishes, constantly innovating and refining their original concept of wanting to serve and educate Glasgow on what true authentic North Indian cuisine is.

The Dhabba have played host to patrons from all over the UK and around the world, with famous Hollywood and Bollywood faces even popping up on occasion!

While they want to stay true to their roots, the chefs at The Dhabba are well aware of what their customers are starting to expect when they choose to dine out. With people generally preferring to opt for healthier, lighter food,

The Dhabba have reinvented their menu to keep up with not only what the customers are demanding, but to continue to reflect the changes that are happening back in India.

When celebrating their 15th anniversary they completely updated their menu to ensure that they wouldn’t render themselves forgettable, and even chose to include street food for the first time. The Dhabba have made themselves at home in Glasgow, and they want to ensure that home is what it remains in the years to come.

Find them at: The Dhabba, 44 Candleriggs, Merchant City, Glasgow, G1 1LD. Telephone: 0141 553 1249.

Scotland’s love of curry has grown and grown since 1810 when the first Indian restaurant opened in London, so there’s no surprise that there’s an entire week dedicated to the nation’s favourite dish! National Curry Week celebrated its 20th anniversary last October and to honour the momentous occasion, they curated a recipe book that showcases signature dishes from 50 of the UK’s finest Indian restaurants.

From Bombay to Britain even includes a multitude of vegetarian and vegan dishes such as the delicious sounding Aubergine Bhajis from Curry Leaf Café! With so many different healthy dishes to choose from, this book goes a long way in proving that not all Indian food is laden with calories and cream.

As well as rejoicing in all things curry, National Curry Week’s aim is to raise as much money as possible for their official charity campaign partner, Curry for Change, who support essential work across Africa and Asia to help vulnerable rural families out of malnourishment and poverty. Therefore, they have committed to donating all proceeds from the book sales to the charity so that you enjoy recreating these recipes knowing that you’ve also contributed to a good cause.

Order a copy of From Bombay to Britain HERE.