Handy hints to keep your diet on the straight and narrow

Today, February 21, is the day that we are most likely to give up on our New Year diets.

That’s according to new research for Specially Selected Pork.

Carried out by Censuswide on behalf of Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), the research revealed 53% of people who include a diet as part of their New Year resolutions fall off the bandwagon within the first two months.

On the back of this, celebrity chef Phil Vickery has joined forces with QMS to encourage the nation to stick to their diet plans by considering pork – a low fat, nutritious and versatile meat.

Phil said: ‘I’m proud to be supporting Quality Meat Scotland’s call to get people cooking with Specially Selected Pork. Pig farming is in my blood, having grown up working on a pig farm and running my own one today.

‘Pork is a meat that I’m passionate about, and that definitely stems from my own experience of not only rearing pigs, but also cooking and experimenting with different cuts of pork throughout my career.

‘It’s the most versatile meat that you can get, which is why it is a key ingredient across so many cultures. When it comes to flavour, it works with just about anything – be it sweet or savoury – making it a great choice for people beginning to experience a lull in their dieting motivations.’

As well as being low in fat, the vitamins found in pork, including essential B-vitamins, are vital for maintaining energy levels, controlling moods and keeping the nervous system healthy.

Carol McLaren, director of marketing and communications with Quality Meat Scotland said: ‘The mood-boosting properties within pork means that it is the perfect addition to any winter diet, with our new series of Specially Selected Pork recipes whisking people away from grey skies and cold weather and on a trip around the world.

‘It’s fantastic to have Phil’s support with the campaign. Having worked with pork for the majority of his life, he’s a true advocate of farming methods that meet the highest possible welfare standards, which makes him the perfect face for Go Places with Pork.’

Phil, who is currently filming for new ITV show Save Money, Good Diet, which will air in June, added: ‘When you consider the flavours, the versatility and the nutritional benefits of pork, it’s incredibly good value for money, with just one cut of pork going a long way.’

The activity supports a wider push on Specially Selected Pork, with the campaign set to reach over 4.2 million consumers in Scotland over its six-week run.

Phil Vickery’s healthy eating tips:

· Choose lean cuts of meat with lower fat content, and trim the fat from meat before cooking

· Get to know different cuts of meat and design your menu around what compliments them. Visit your local butcher for advice.

· Shop quality assured meat that meets high welfare and production standards. Look for the blue Specially Selected Pork label which guarantees the quality and provenance of the pork in your basket.

· Base your meals around carbohydrates to stay fuller for longer – including potatoes, bread, rice, pasta and cereals

· Don’t get bogged down with lack of variety as you’ll only get bored. Look to new cultures for flavour inspiration

· Perfect a set of recipes with pork as a base meat that you can then adapt to add new flavours – for example tacos or ramen

