Bringing the tapas concept to pub grub is a surefire hit

We all enjoy a bit of pub grub now and again, as you know that you’ll be well fed and watered.

Chef Nico Simeone’s latest venture – Public House – takes that to a new level in Glasgow, as the charm of the Great British pub meets delicious gastropub grub.

Using the finest seasonal ingredients, Public House serves up a selection of Great British classics, but done in style with an elegant twist.

On entering, we were immediately struck by the rustic interior which oozes a homely, warm feeling. There is Chesterfield seating and reclaimed wooden fixtures, making a new restaurant instantly have a traditional feel.

Accompanied by my daughter, we were pleasantly surprised when we were given the menu, as our server explained that the concept it similar to tapas, and recommended we had three each. We were happy to share with our table neighbours, so we were able to sample a large amount of the menu.

Our sourbread and butter starter was tasty, with a great crunch to the crust, and the bread itself tasted fresh.

The menu is divided into small plates, grouped together by kind, with our server suggesting one choice from each group.

I went for the Arbroath Smokies croquette, brown butter and miso Hallandaise, Public House Burger, truffle cheese slice, and the pork cheek, potato and black pudding terrine, with burnt onion.

Right now, I am still hankering for more of the croquettes. The unique taste of the smokie lingered perfectly, and combined beautifully with the mash – without a doubt, the nicest form of fish cake I’ve ever tasted.

I’m of the opinion that you can always judge an eaterie by the quality of its most commonly found founds – in this case, I tried the burger. And it was beautifully. Although I like mine well done, this was succulent, dripping with perfect flavours, in a sweet brioche bun. The truffle cheese had a beautiful distinct flavour that married up perfectly with the meat.

My daughter opted for the chicken sandwich, triple cook chips and aioli, and the beer battered haddock, tartare sauce and mushy peas.

The sandwich was ideal – Katy loves her chicken, and was more than happy with hers – beautifully presented and it didn’t take her long to finish it.

Without a doubt, her favourite thing were the triple cooked chips. I managed to nab one without losing my fingers, and there were her undoubted favourite on the night.

She also made short work of her haddock – again, presented in a smaller portion, it was perfect for her, and only a few crumbs of the batter were left behind. If you can appease this fussy little eater, you must be doing something right.

My pork cheek arrived a little later than the rest of the food, and my goodness, it was worth the wait. The succulent taste was heavenly – and melted in the mouth. The black pudding accompaniment was to die for – I didn’t want it to end.

Our table companions had the flat iron, chimmichuri, smoked tomato compote, and they were kind enough to share this with me. And wow. If you like a piece of steak, this is the one for you. Beautifully presented, it felt like a shame to eat it – but oh, the flavour was superb.

Although feeling stuffed, between us, we ordered three desserts, picking the sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream, the coconut pannacotta with exotic fruit and honeycomb, and the chocolate torte with praline ice cream and candied hazelnut.

We all sample a bit of each – and our clear favourite was the sticky toffee pudding. Well, it was, until my daughter claimed the rest of it as her own.

The pudding was perfectly baked, lovely and moist, and the sauce was wonderful.

The coconut panacotta was beautiful, with the flavour working perfectly with the exotic fruit. Mango and coconut is a flavour combination worth trying.

And we finished off the chocolate torte – it was a wonderfully rich and decadent way to finish our evening, and was a fantastic flavour, a strong taste that was offset nicely with the ice cream.

Nico Simeone continues to offer different eating experiences throughout Glasgow, and Public House is a surefire winner, all the way.

And a word for the staff – top notch, and they know the menu inside out, able to recommend food to suit your palate, delivered with a proper appreciation of good dining.

Public House by Nico, 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G4 9HS

0141 339 3701

https://www.publichousebynico.co.uk/