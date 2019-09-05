You can sample our whisky challenge winners

There’s not long to go until we find out the winners of this year’s Scottish Field Whisky Challenge.

And you could can be there, at the Scottish Field exclusive Whisky Challenge finale.

The ‘Lang Lunch’, in association with Cask & Still Magazine, is being held on 25 October in Edinburgh, at 11.30am.

Be the first to find out the winning whiskies from the 2019 Scottish Field Whisky Challenge at this exclusive and intimate event.

You will have the chance to meet the whisky industry pros, enjoy a three course meal and a half bottle of wine, as well as tasting the finest whiskies known to humanity – the winning whiskies from the Scottish Field Whisky Challenge 2019.

Book your place now for this dram fine event by calling 0131 551 7936. Tickets are £79.00 (limited availability).