Wolfcraig announced new £15 million Stirling distillery

Wolfcraig Distillery have signed an exciting new land deal with Ambassador Group.

The deal will result in the £15 million development of a new Scotch whisky distillery and visitor centre being located at the Craigforth Campus in Stirling.

Wolfcraig Distillery will tap into Stirling’s rich heritage by creating a new whisky experience which will incorporate a distillery, an interactive, education-focused family visitor attraction, private tasting room and 180-cover bistro restaurant and bar.

The distillery will have the capacity to produce up to 1.5 million litres of spirit per year and will focus on producing premium Wolfcraig Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in addition to a range of other associated spirits.

John Moore, director at Wolfcraig Distillery, said: ‘Our new home has better links to public transport and is much closer to the heart of Stirling, making it easier for visitors and tourists to access the distillery.

‘We are keen to be an integral part of Stirling’s hospitality and leisure sector and so moving to this site makes a lot of commercial sense.

‘The masterplan for the Craigforth Campus is extremely exciting and will complement our ambitious plans for Wolfcraig. We are looking forward to being located alongside other dynamic businesses and amenities as this development progresses.’

Craigforth Campus on the outskirts of Stirling lies on the former Prudential headquarters and is being developed by Ambassador Group.

It plans to create a sustainable mixed-use destination for regional employment, leisure and residential purposes. A new purpose-built office building on the north of the site is planned, as well as hotels, retail units, leisure, and hospitality offerings alongside a residential development.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Ambassador Investments, said: ‘We are very excited that Wolfcraig see their future as part of our Craigforth development and it’s great news for our overall masterplan.

‘We have been extremely impressed by the vision of the Wolfcraig management team and look forward to being a part of their journey.’

The building, designed by Opfer Logan Architects, will harness the latest technologies to ensure that sustainability is at its core.

The development aims to further establish the city as a major food and drink tourist destination and will complement existing local attractions like Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument, the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre and Blair Drummond Safari Park.

