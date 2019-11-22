Winter snow makes its way into a perfect dram

Snow falling in the Cairngorms will makes its way into next year’s Tamnavulin whisky.

Tamnavulin Distillery is located in Cairngorm mountain range, Tamnavulin. Deep in the heart of Speyside, the distillery is situated in the perfect location to produce whisky.

A unique micro climate and an abundance of rich farmland makes it the ideal place to grow barley and mature whisky. Speyside is known for its iconic shots of the River Livet and ‘pack horse bridge’, yet Tamnavulin is, in fact, the only distillery to sit on the banks of the whisky’s most famous river.

This winter’s snow falling on the Cairngorms will create next spring’s snow melt. This water is naturally filtered through ancient limestone rock before reaching Tamnavulin Distillery, resulting in some of the purest spring water to be found in Scotland. And, because of its location, Tamnavulin is the first distillery to have access.

Tamnavulin runs six stills, three wash and three spirit, for a total production capacity of over four million litres per year.

A small group of skilled, time-served craftsmen and women have been creating the signature Speyside single malt at Tamnavulin Distillery for over 50 years.

Priced at just £22, the bottles in the core collection – Tamnavulin Double Cask and Sherry Cask – offer a premium single malt at a price that’s kinder on the bank balance and are readily available UK-wide in all major retailers (Tesco, Asda, Morrison’s, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Spar).

There’s more than meets the eye with Tamnavulin Double Cask. As the name suggests, this single malt has been aged in two types of cask – American bourbon barrels and Spanish sherry casks. This adds depth and complexity to the smooth, sweet and mellow notes typically associated with a Speyside single malt.

Like Double Cask, the Sherry Cask Edition is matured in American Oak Barrels but is enhanced with a finesse of aging in three different Sherry casks. A classic revelation

from the Speyside valley.

