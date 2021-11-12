Win the ultimate staycation with Naked Malt

Naked Malt, formally Naked Grouse, has announced that its global Live Naked Experience competition is officially open for entries.

It is offering one lucky winner the chance of being whisked away with three friends to enjoy a staycation of a lifetime in their home country.

The competition invites experience seekers from around the world to enter by taking part in a fun and interactive online quiz designed to uncover their perfect Live Naked experience. Whether they prefer an ‘active’, ‘creative’ or ‘relaxed’ style of getaway, the lucky winner’s staycation will be tailored to their personality.

The winner will then receive a personalised adventure that they will never forget – and even better, without the hassle of travelling abroad.

Irina Khorokhorina, Global Brand Manager, Naked Malt, said: ‘Our Live Naked experience could not come at a more poignant time. As people start to embrace and celebrate the return of freedom what better way to celebrate by going on an adventure of a lifetime connecting with friends again and embrace a renewed appetite for exploring the breadth, diversity and magic of home soil.’

To mark the competition launch in true Naked-style, the brand has partnered with award-winning UK travel blogger, Sian Anna Lewis (The Girl Outdoors) – a travel journalist obsessed with outdoor adventure, who kicked off the competition by scaling over 3000 ft to the top of the Isle of Skye.

Elaine Miller, Global Head of marketing, said: ‘We wanted to showcase Naked Malt beyond the bottle and the Live Naked experience encapsulates what the brand ethos is all about – getting back to your true self. We celebrate the fresh perspective freedom can bring, and believe doing things differently can lead to greater connections, new discoveries and better experiences.’

As Scotland’s contemporary blended whisky, Naked Malt seeks to inspire a new generation of whisky drinkers by offering a great quality, yet accessible whisky that’s versatile for any preferred whisky serve.

The Live Naked competition window runs until November 28 and, to enter, entrants are invited to take part in the Live Naked Experience Quiz via the website. The winner from participating countries will be announced in December.

The competition prize includes:

An unforgettable, all-expenses paid staycation for the winner and up to three friends

Highly personalised and tailored to your personality

Locally sourced meals, Naked drinks and incredible tailored experiences

The closing date is 28 November 2021.

Visit HERE for the full Ts and Cs, and to take the Quiz to enter.