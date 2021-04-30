Win a bottle of anCnoc whisky and box of Highland Fine Cheeses

To celebrate the second episode of Knock Tales, anCnoc’s popular new podcast series, we are offering two lucky readers the chance to win a bottle of anCnoc 12 Year Old Highland single malt whisky and a delicious box of Highland Fine Cheeses.

The prize is the perfect accompaniment to the latest podcast episode which will see the host, Knockdhu Distillery manager Gordon Bruce, meet one of the big characters of Scotland’s food scene: Rory Stone.

A second-generation cheesemaker at Highland Fine Cheeses in Tain, with award winning bries, cheddars, Mingers and the legendary Strathdon Blue to his name, Rory pulls no punches when it comes to the pros and cons of a life that involves 5am starts at the dairy each day.

Tune in to hear 25 minutes of drams being uncorked and musings on the need for human decision making, Gordon’s take on the world of peat, Rory’s memories of a perfect night eating Minger in Boston….and why every day should be a school day when you’re making something by hand.

Launched earlier this year, the popular Knock Tales Whisky Podcast will hear Gordon enjoy a dram and a bit of ‘craic’ every month with fellow makers and craft obsessives from around the world, getting to the bottom of Gordon’s favourite topic: making things well.

Listen to episode two of the Knock Tales Whisky Podcast with Gordon Bruce on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or find out more HERE.

For more information on anCnoc and Highland Fine Cheeses visit www.hf-cheeses.com and www.ancnoc.com.

To be in with a chance of winning a bottle of anCnoc and cheese box, please answer the following question, who is Gordon’s guest on the second podcast episode? Send your answer with “Whisky and Cheese Competition” in the email header, to ksmith@scottishfield.co.uk.

Terms and conditions: The competition is open to UK residents and over 18s only. Two winners will receive a bottle of anCnoc 12 Year Old single malt whisky and a box of Highland Fine Cheeses (please note that the whisky and cheese will be delivered separately).