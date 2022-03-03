Whisky writers to host online tasting supporting Ukrainian refugees

Award-winning whisky writer Felipe Schrieberg and Whisky Exchange drinks ambassador Billy Abbott will be co-hosting a charity online whisky tasting.

The event will be supporting Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland from the violence in their country.

Taking place March 28 at 7 pm, packs containing six delicious whiskies will be sent to guests’ homes by whisky subscription service The Dram Team, and can then join Schrieberg and Abbott on Facebook and Youtube. All profits from the tasting will be donated to Polish Humanitarian Action, a relief organisation working with displaced Ukrainian refugees.

The tasting pack includes drams of: Compass Box Spice Tree; Glenturret 12 Year Old; Jura Seven Wood; Lakes Distillery The ONE Sherry Limited Edition; Glen Scotia Victoriana; and Royal Brackla 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Finish.

Though the tasting itself is free to watch and accessible for anyone even if they don’t have a whisky pack, optional ‘viewing only’ tickets are also available to purchase, with all proceeds going to PAH as well.

Both Schrieberg and Abbott are extremely experienced tasting hosts – the former has welcomed over 3500 people across more than 250 online tastings since April 2020 while the latter has fronted tastings at many whisky festivals both physical and virtual.

For their work, they have both won the prestigious Icons of Whisky Communicator of the Year – Rest of World award by Whisky Magazine (Schrieberg won this year’s prize, and Abbott received it in 2021).

Schrieberg, who is currently based in the Polish city of Gdansk, was inspired by the compassion shown by his adopted country when he decided to put together the tasting.

He said: ‘Over half of the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine are arriving here in Poland.

‘The response from Poles all over the country has been truly moving, and everyone coming here from Ukraine needs all the help they can get. We’re very excited to be able to share some very tasty whiskies to support an excellent organisation doing amazing work here.’

The tasting will be hosted on Schrieberg’s Facebook and Youtube pages for his online whisky tastings – The Virtual Whisky Masterclass.

Tickets are available to purchase on Designmynight.com

Price: £45 (excluding booking fee), £15 for optional ‘viewing only’ ticket. Book tickets HERE.

Felipe is a whisky writer, musician, author, spirits competition judge, and tastings host.

As a whisky writer, Felipe has been widely published across industry magazines and websites. He is a senior contributor for Forbes.com writing about spirits, and is regularly featured in Whisky Magazine, The Whiskey Wash, Unfiltered, and many other platforms. His book, London Cocktails, is published by Cider Mill Press and is distributed worldwide by Simon and Schuster.

For his work, he was named the 2022 Icons of Whisky Communicator of the Year (Rest of World), and the 2021 Alan Lodge Young International Drinks Writer of the Year.

He is also the co-founder and one half of The Rhythm and Booze Project, a duo combining live music, tasting events, and multimedia. Find out more about him HERE.

Billy is a writer and trainer specialising in drinks. Starting as a blogger in 2009 and working full time in the drinks industry since 2011, he’s been writing, presenting and training people about drinks around the world.

While he is the drinks ambassador at The Whisky Exchange during the day, he also regularly runs tastings and training sessions, and also works as a drinks consultant and spirit competitions judge. He recently published his first book, The Philosophy of Whisky, through The British Library. Find out more about him HERE.

The Dram Team are a whisky box subscription service, offering tasting packs of curated whiskies for subscribers and as gifts. The tasting packs are delivered right to your door, containing six different whiskies, deluxe tasting note cards, and a guided tour of the flight.