Whisky release to mark Chinese Year of the Rat

Dewar’s has launched a limited edition travel retail exclusive gift box presentation of their blended Scotch whisky to celebrate the Chinese New Year of The Rat, from 24-27 January 2020.

Double-aged in oak casks for extra smoothness, Dewar’s 18YO is a creamy, full and well-rounded blend. Honeyed in taste with a hint of marzipan, this product is presented in a striking, limited edition travel retail exclusive one litre presentation gift box.

The Dewar’s18 YO Chinese New Year limited edition gift box is available from the following airport and land border retail locations:

Bangkok (King Power), Beijing (Sunrise), Dubai (Dubai Duty Free), Hong Kong Airport (Lagardère), Hong Kong Border (Anway), Jakarta (Heinemann), Kuala Lumpur (Eraman), Manila (Duty Free Philippines), Seoul (Lotte & Shilla), Shanghai (Sunrise), Sri Lanka (Dufry & Flemingo), Taipei (Everrich), Zhuhai (Zhuhai duty free).

Recommended price is US$99.99 (local market prices may vary).