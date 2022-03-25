Whisky production returns to the city of Stirling

Stirling Distillery has announced the launch of their limited edition VI Casks for King James single malt whisky.

The six bottle set will comprise one bottle from six different flavoured casks – bourbon, sherry, port, rum, wine and madeira – and marks the distillery’s move into new-make whisky production.

Stirling Distillery is well known for celebrating the rich history and folklore of the famous city through their product range. Because there is strong evidence that King James VI stabled his horses on the land the distillery is built on, the VI Casks for King James was created.

Co-owner of the distillery Cameron McCann said: ‘“We are delighted to be launching this unique VI Casks for King James bottling. If your preference is for rare bottles rather than investing in casks, then the limited edition VI

Casks for King James is the perfect choice. I’m very conscious of cost and want the whisky to be affordable to enthusiasts like myself.’

With his passion for and knowledge of whisky, Cameron and wife June McCann were keen to evolve the distillery from gin to also being a whisky producer. Whisky hasn’t been produced in Stirling since 1852 when the original Stirling Distillery closed its doors.

The VI Casks of King James whisky will be created in the first legal distillery to sit on the castle rock, in the shadow of Stirling Castle.

The distillery sits on the border of the highlands, so despite being a lowland distillery, the whisky could be classified as lowland or highland.

June said: ‘For us, the essential components for creating a truly special whisky are simple; from using only the best water, yeast and malted barley to the care that goes into hand selecting the best quality casks to develop the rich flavours.

‘Whisky production is a delicate process that takes time, love and passion and we’re excited to start our whisky journey.’

As a small craft distillery, Stirling are very conscious of the whisky barrels they use and have taken the time to choose their wood carefully. The distillery has selected wood from locations all over the world to ensure the best flavour experience for their customers. The rich flavours of the barrels will infuse the new make spirit.

The McCanns have also put a key focus on where the whisky will be kept whilst it matures. The VI Casks for King James will be laid down in a traditional dunnage in sight of Stirling Castle to ensure minimal temperature variation between seasons.

The bottles will be released bi-annually from 2027. There will only be 300 bottles from a single cask and each set will cost £350. On purchasing a set, customers will get first refusal on any Stirling Distillery new-make whisky, receive a branded polo shirt, exclusive pin badge and will become a part of Stirling’s rich whisky history.

Sets can be ordered online: https://stirlingdistillery.com/whisky/

Stirling Distillery, established in 2015, offers a range of gins and whiskies all with historic relevance, the distillery is open daily for gin experiences,

tastings and a weekly gin school.