Aberfeldy picks Pauillac for Bordeaux cask finish

WINE casks from Pauillac in Bordeaux have been used to flavour John Dewar & Sons’ latest limited edition whisky.

The Aberfeldy 18-Year-Old French Red Wine Cask is going on sale exclusively at the distillery’s shop for its first month, before being released in selected markets.

The whisky spent between four and five months in the first-fill wine casks after 18 years maturing in a mix of refill casks.

Pauillac sits within the Médoc region on the left bank of the Gironde estuary in Bordeaux.

Stephanie MacLeod, Aberfeldy’s malt master, said: “Pauillac casks are the aristocrats of the Médoc – they provide notes of black cherries, blackberries and a cedar wood spice.

“Aberfeldy’s wonderfully soft signature honey and creamy vanilla notes are invigorated with swathes of plush ripe fruits and lovely nutty aromas to create an incredibly elegant and fruitful whisky.”

MacLeod and brand ambassador Gary Ross will host a virtual tasting on 24 September – for more details, sign-up to the distillery’s mailing list.

