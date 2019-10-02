Whisky made in Cumbria has a Scottish heart

Scotch whiskies are playing their part in a new whisky being made in Cumbria.

The One Signature Blend is a new blended whisky from The Lakes Distillery which showcases their whiskymaker’s maturation expertise and the role of casks in flavour creation.

The signature expression in The One collection has The Lakes Single Malt at its heart, together with select Scotch grain and malt whiskies from the Highlands, Speyside and Islay.

A singular blend, it is a complex and balanced whisky with hints of stone fruit, treacle, light spice and honey-roasted nuts.

Bottled at 46.6% ABV, it is non-chill filtered for a richer mouthfeel and fuller flavour, with only the natural colours derived from the oak casks.

Dhavall Gandhi, whiskymaker at The Lakes Distillery, said: ‘Singular by name and nature, each new expression in The One collection showcases the different flavours derived from our oak casks.

‘At The Lakes, we use bespoke oak casks seasoned with Oloroso Sherry, as well as the sweeter styles of PX and Cream and the drier Fino. Others once held tawny and ruby port, and orange and red wine, creating yet more flavour options.

‘By knowing each cask intimately, and how the flavours are evolving, we are creating a collection of fine blended whiskies which bring to light the impact of oak on whisky flavour.’

The One is available now, athe recommended retail price of£39, and can be bought from www.LakesDistillery.com.