Whisky documentary on STV Player in time for Burns Night

As Scots come together to toast our national Bard this Burns Night, STV viewers can tune in to a revealing documentary celebrating our national drink – whisky.

Following its debut at the Glasgow Film Festival and Dublin Film Festival last year, documentary film Scotch: The Golden Dram is now available to view on the STV Player.

Scotch: The Golden Dram tells the story of how Scotch whisky came to be a premier spirit the world over, taking viewers across the stunning Scottish countryside to uncover the history of the craft and meet some of the biggest names in the industry.

The film charts the Cinderella tale of legendary master distiller Jim McEwan, a veteran with over 50 years standing in the industry, who takes on a dilapidated distillery on his home island of Islay in the Inner Hebrides and turns it into an award-winning blend.

As Scots contemplate, and savour, whisky’s place in their culture this Burns night, viewers can learn more about the history of the craft and hear from some of the biggest names in this vital global industry – Scotch Whisky export accounts for 70% of Scottish food and drink exports and is valued at £4.7bn1.

American film maker, Andrew Peat, who studied at St Andrew’s University, directed and produced the film. He said: “The heart of our film is the characters, the men and women who produce Scotch whisky, from the barley farmers to the bottle makers. And you can literally see the passion and joy and pride they have in their work and this world-renowned product.”

Richard Williams, MD, Digital, at STV said: ‘A must-watch for whisky aficionados and dabblers alike, we’re thrilled to be offering this warm hearted documentary on the STV Player.’

Filmed entirely in Scotland, the film captures the stunning scenery and landscapes that help Scots whisky distillers craft our national drink. The film features Bruichladdich distillery as well as Laphroaig and Lagavulin on Islay and Glenmorangie in Tain, Tomatin near Inverness, The Dalmore in Alness and Glengoyne near Killearn.

You can watch Scotch: The Golden Dram on the STV Player