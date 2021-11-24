WaterProof whisky launches online store in time for Christmas

Today, Wednesday, marks the launch of an online store for the purchase of WaterProof whisky and branded, limited edition outdoor, rain and trekking themed merchandise.

The new online shop will enable customers to purchase WaterProof supplies direct and have them delivered straight to their door.

The award-winning WaterProof – the latest brand to join the MacDuff International portfolio – is a sherry influenced malt whisky from a handful of top distilleries, bottled at higher than normal strength.

The bottle is luminous yellow in colour and takes inspiration from the Scottish inventor of the much-needed raincoat (the Mac), Charles Macintosh.

Waterproofwhisky.com will feature a range of products from the flagship whisky to limited edition WaterProof jerry can bars complete with shaker, stirrer, cups and bottle, with more additional merchandise to be added to the website in December and January.

Brand and marketing manager Julie Christie said: ‘Since the launch of the brand in 2020, WaterProof whisky has been very well received worldwide.

‘However, it was important for the team to launch the WaterProof Whisky online store in the UK, to bring customers closer to the brand.’

WaterProof whisky launch an online shop to enable customers to purchase WaterProof whisky and branded, limited edition merchandise just in time for Christmas.

The new online store will ship anywhere in the UK for £5.95 with free delivery on orders over £60 using safe and recyclable packaging.

Since 1992, MacDuff International have been a blender and purveyor of premium Scotch Whisky brands; Islay Mist, Lauder’s and Grand Macnish Blended Scotch Whiskies. The company is highly regarded as experts in developing new brands, with a mission to maintain a strong focus on building world class brands and to persistently excite both customers and consumers. In 2020, WaterProof Blended Malt was launched, adding strength to an already strong MacDuff portfolio.