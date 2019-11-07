Walker Slater and Glendronach create hip flask

The GlenDronach distillery has teamed up with fashion retailers Walker Slater to create a special gift set for the festive period.

The Glendronach Ages 12 Years and Walker Slater hip flask is a limited edition gift set which includes a tweed-dressed hip-flask.

This was inspired by the deep russet colours of the bespoke tweed the rich character of The GlenDronach’s award-winning 12 year old Single Malt, a bottle of which is included as part of a gift-set.

Matured in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain, The GlenDronach 12 Years Old is a richly sherried single malt that presents Christmas cake, vanilla, soft fruits and a memorably long, nutty finish.

It’s available for £42.95.