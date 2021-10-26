Waitrose boost for Scots distillery’s whisky

A Scots distillery is celebrating after clinching a deal with a major supermarket.

Kingsbarns Distillery have announced their partnership with Waitrose, launching the award-winning Dream to Dram single malt whisky across an initial 115 Waitrose shops from this week, growing to 150 sites from January 2022.

Kingsbarns are proud to partner with Waitrose in playing a role in those special everyday moments.

Wemyss Family Spirits Director of UK & European Sales Ben Stewart. said: ‘We are very excited to be partnering with Waitrose and launching our Dream to Dram across their shops nationally.

‘We love their ethos and saw a perfect fit with our award-winning single malt whisky – we can’t wait to share those moments with their customers.’

John Vine, Spirits Buyer at Waitrose added: ‘We are always looking for new and innovative spirits to add to our range, so we’re really excited to introduce Kingsbarns to our customers.’

Named the Best Scotch Lowlands Single Malt 12 years and under at the World Whiskies Awards 2021, Dream to Dram’s light and fruity Lowland character perfectly captures the essence of the East Neuk of Fife.

The whisky is bottled from ex-bourbon and reconditioned shaved, toasted, and re-charred (STR) ex-red wine barriques, creating an incredibly accessible and versatile spirit.

Since launching in 2019, Kingsbarns have added a number of expressions to their portfolio, ranging from single cask expressions to the exclusively sherry-matured Balcomie.

Ben added: ‘We are at the very beginning of our journey here at Kingsbarns, and we love that Waitrose are just as excited about this whisky as we are.’

Kingsbarns Distillery began life as a semi-derelict farm steading – built around 1800 by Thomas Erskine, the ninth Earl of Kellie, as part of East Newhall Farm to service the adjoining Cambo Estate. Its centrepiece is a doocot, made with over 600 neatly formed terracotta nesting boxes which, at the time, would have housed pigeons to supply the laird’s kitchen with meat and eggs.

A three year restoration project involving specialist architects, engineers, designers and whisky specialists restored this historic building into a beautiful distillery and visitor centre that is now in place today – including the immaculately restored doocot in pride of place.