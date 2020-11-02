US election could boost rare Trump dram

A bottle of 26 year old GlenDronach single malt whisky that was bottled in 2012 to commemorate the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, could get an election boost when it goes under the hammer in Glasgow.

McTear’s Rare & Fine Whisky Auction will take place on November 6, three days after the US Election, and experts believe the outcome could affect the price of the bottle.

McTear’s whisky expert, Graeme Maxwell, said: ‘We estimate the bottle could fetch £1,000 but if Donald Trump gets re-elected then that value could go up. McTear’s sold a signed bottle of the same whisky soon after Trump was elected in 2016, with the bidding shooting up to £6k. This bottle doesn’t have the signature or original box, but it is still a rare dram, with only 504 examples in existence.

‘The seller, who was gifted the bottle in 2012, had originally planned to crack it open while watching Trump and Biden battle it out on November 3, however, when he was told the value he quickly changed his mind.’

The Trump bottle, which was distilled in 1985 and matured in a sherry cask, may be one of the higher profile lots in the McTear’s Rare & Fine Whisky Auction, but it certainly isn’t the most expensive. That honour is reserved for a very rare bottle of Macallan Gran Reserva Cask 51, which auctioneers believe could fetch £30k.

The whisky was bottled to celebrate the first dinner in the specially created vault at the Scotch Whisky Experience, which was created to display the world’s largest collection of Scotch whisky, bought from the Brazilian Claive Vidiz.

Amongst the other lots in the auction will be a 50 year old Dalmore, with a £3,000 price tag, and a Macallan Royal Marriage 1948/61 which was bottled in 1981 to celebrate the wedding of Charles and Diana. The bottle is a vatting of whisky distilled in 1948 and 1961, the years of the royal couple’s births, and has been valued at between £3,000 and £4,000.

Graeme added: ‘High quality whisky has shown to be extremely resilient to the economic challenges of recent years, with some of the best examples from the most prominent distilleries showing a very good return on investment.

‘In addition to the more high profile lots, the auction includes dozens of exceptional bottles which will appeal to those with a more limited budget who may be looking for an unusual dram for a special occasion, or something that may prove to be a valuable nest egg in years to come.’

The Rare and Fine Whisky Auction will take place at McTear’s on Friday 6 November. For further information on all the lots visit www.mctears.co.uk.