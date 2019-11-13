Unique single malts revealed in time for Christmas

Single malt whisky creator Gordon & MacPhail has unveiled a duo of special bottlings from its Connoisseurs Choice range for Christmas gifting.

The Connoisseurs Choice 1999 from Old Pulteney Distillery is joined by a Connoisseurs Choice 2004 from Glenlivet in a celebration of the Speyside and Highland regions.

The Connoisseurs Choice range, which marked its 50th anniversary last year, has featured more than 2,000 bottlings with releases from almost 100 distilleries from all over Scotland.

Stephen Rankin, director of prestige at Gordon & MacPhail said: “These Connoisseurs Choice releases are exceptional one-offs from some of Scotland’s most admired distilleries and are the perfect gift for whisky fans looking to explore and try unique, never-to-be-repeated expressions that are unavailable anywhere else.

‘Passion for single malt Scotch whisky has been at the heart of our family business for four generations, with each sprit hand-selected from distilleries and matched with our casks before being patiently monitored throughout the maturation process, bottled only when it is ready.

‘This careful process has resulted in a huge variety of vintages, finishes, flavours and strengths, creating something for every palate.’

Each whisky bottled by Gordon & MacPhail is the result of close relationships built over decades with distilleries, resulting in a collection of rare whiskies created by unique experience.

The Gordon & MacPhail 1999 from Old Pulteney Distillery is available with an RRP of £141.

Located in the far north of the Scottish Highlands, Old Pulteney Distillery was established in 1826 in the historic Caithness fishing port of Wick. Known as a ‘maritime malt’, the liquid, distilled in close proximity to the coast, has an edge of salt to its otherwise sweet and malty style.

The Gordon & MacPhail 1999 from Old Pulteney Distillery is a warm and rich 19-year-old whisky laid down on 26 October 1999 in cask no.1457, a refill Sherry butt. Spending its whole life in the hand-selected cask, the liquid has taken on the spiced fruit aromas reminiscent of the festive season.

Just 554 bottles are available for purchase from selected specialist whisky retailers internationally.

The Gordon & MacPhail 2004 from the Glenlivet Distillery has an RRP of £101.

Glenlivet is one of the Gordon & MacPhail’s longest standing relationships, dating back to the 1930s when Glenlivet was one of only three operational distilleries in Scotland.

Only 162 bottles are available of this 14-year-old whisky from what has grown to become one of Speyside’s most sought-after distilleries. Following selection, the spirit was matched with refill bourbon barrel no.800670 and laid down on 10 November 2004.

A 14 year maturation in an ex-bourbon cask has left the whisky with fresh, wooded and sweet aromas combined with delicate floral notes from the distillation.

For more information visit www.gordonandmacphail.com