Two new whiskies from the Rock Island range

An award-winning Scotch whisky firm has announced two new releases under its Rock Island brand coupled with a new campaign.

Douglas Laing & Co have revealed a limited edition Rock Island 21 Years Old release is available via specialist spirits retailers at an expected retail price of £89. Just 4,200 bottles have been produced.

Rock Island 10 Years Old, expected to retail at £45, will join the range as a continually available offering, joining fellow Remarkable Regional Malts age statement offerings launched earlier this year; Timorous Beastie 10 Years Old and Scallywag 10 Years Old.

Bringing the Rock Island brand to life, a new campaign is also unveiled today, featuring the headline ‘A remarkable encapsulation of Scotland’s Whisky islands’ and showing the maritime Malt in an elaborate setting.

The bespoke illustration highlights the Whisky’s tasting notes of barley, smoke and crashing waves, and will form the basis of a multi-channel Marketing campaign spanning both print and digital advertising, social media and trade collateral.

The late summer months will also see Douglas Laing & Co host a series of Rock Island seafood-paired dinners in key markets globally, whilst cocktail and food influencers will be recruited to bolster online presence for the brand.

Cara Laing, third generation and director of whisky, said: ‘We’re thrilled to celebrate sea-faring Scotch Whisky this summer with our new global brand campaign and two new releases in our Rock Island range – Rock Island 10 Years Old and Limited Edition 21 Years Old.

‘Created by marrying together Single Malts distilled on the Whisky Islands of Islay, Arran, Jura and Orkney, Rock Island and its special edition counterparts genuinely encapsulate the archetypal salty, smoky, peppery warmth that Island Whiskies are famed for, and our new master visual, print and digital advertising alongside events across key markets globally are designed to bring those mouth-watering qualities to life.’