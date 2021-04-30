Two new whiskies complete Sons of Scotland range

The Stirling Distillery, located in the shadow of Stirling Castle, has launched two new whiskies.

The Cambusbarron and the Stoneywood to complete their Sons of Scotland independent bottling range.

Following the release of their first two single cask whiskies; the Cashly and the Arngibbon in January, the two latest whiskies arrived at the distillery in April and are available in both full sized bottles and miniatures.

The distillery’s co-owner Cameron McCann said: ‘We are delighted to complete the first series with these two light and rich whiskies, each having very different characteristics.

‘As single cask malts, they have been matured in barrels to flavour the whisky – the Stoneywood spent 7 years maturing in a bourbon barrel and the Cambusbarron was kept in hogsheads for 8 years. The Sons of Scotland collection is a celebration of Stirlingshire’s rich whisky making heritage and we look forward to building on that history.’

The Sons of Scotland range features whiskies drawn from diﬀerent regions of Scotland; the Highlands, Speyside, the Lowlands, and the Islands. The Cambusbarron is a strong player coming in at 61.3% ABV cask strength and represents our Lowland single malt and will be a limited edition release of just 295 bottles.

Cambusbarron distillery is one of the earliest distilleries on record, with its roots in the mid-18th century, founded before 1741 – also known as Glenmurray Distillery and St Thomas Well Distillery. The operation was located in its namesake village, a mile southwest of Stirling. It is likely that the distillery was in the general vicinity of this watercourse, which is today mostly culverted on its way north-east to the Forth.

The Stoneywood is 50% ABV and represents the Island single malt, and will be limited to 299 bottles. Back in the late 18th century, Stoneywood consisted of a mansion house and farm, plus other buildings, south of the River Carron west of Denny in Stirlingshire. Stoneywood Distillery probably sat close to the river. In the 19th century a dyewood works and paper mill were built, with rail sidings on a branch line off the nearby main line.

The Sons of Scotland collection heralds Stirling Distillery’s future plans to produce its own whisky onsite, with a goal of releasing their first single malt in 2024. With production scheduled to start in 2021, the public will be able to purchase private casks of new-make spirit distilled right next to Stirling and become part of a new chapter in Stirling’s whisky making history.

For more information visit the Stirling Distillery website, or email whisky@stirlingdistillery.co.uk. Each release will be limited and numbered.