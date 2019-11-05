Two new whiskies capture Christmas spirit

Campbeltown single malt distillery, Glen Scotia is releasing a duo of single malt Scotch whiskies for the connoisseur’s Christmas wish list.

In the Victorian era Campbeltown was known as the whisky capital of the world and was home to more than 30 distilleries. Today the coastal town is recognised as Scotland’s fifth and smallest malt producing region and Glen Scotia is one of only three surviving distilleries, with a history dating back to 1832 and a heritage steeped in Victorian values.

The oldest and rarest expression ever to be released by the Campbeltown distillery, Glen Scotia 45 Year Old is an exclusive single malt Scotch whisky limited to 150 bottles worldwide. Costing £3800, each bottle is encased in a striking handcrafted walnut case featuring a delicate tile engraved with the individual bottle number and tasting notes, making it a truly unique gift this Christmas.

Dominated by maritime influences and embodying all the unique facets of a Campbeltown single malt, on the nose, Glen Scotia 45 Year Old presents bold coastal elements, as well as sweet notes of ripe pineapple, crisp green apple, rose and vanilla. The palate is caramel sweetness, juicy fruit with pineapple, mango and watermelon rounded by vanilla and honey.

Distilled in 1973, the whisky matured in refill bourbon casks for over three decades before being finished in first fill bourbon under the watchful eye of master distiller, Michael Henry until bottling in 2019.

Glen Scotia 25 Year Old is a remarkable single malt Scotch whisky matured in specially selected casks that deliver the Campbeltown distillery’s true character. Presented in a stunning oak case engraved with the Campbeltown coordinates, this is an extra special gift for whisky connoisseurs this Christmas.

Costing £275, its complex flavours embody the signature spirit of the seaside town, with hints of salty sea breeze, tangy orange and juicy red apples mixed with caramel sweetness. The nose has hints of vanilla oak, interwoven with the subtle notes of sea spray and spicy aromatic fruits.

The journey from initial maturation in the finest American oak barrels to finishing in first-fill bourbon casks provides an intense depth and aromas that will have whisky lovers almost feeling the Atlantic breeze blowing in over the Campbeltown coast.

Glen Scotia 25 Year Old has been recognised for its distinctive flavours across the globe, scooping a Double Gold medal at the prestigious 2019 San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Glen Scotia 45 Year Old is available from The Whisky Shop www.whiskyshop.com with the Glen Scotia 25 Year Old from www.glenscotia.com

To raise awareness of the importance of the region to Scotland’s whisky heritage, Glen Scotia distillery has been campaigning for Campbeltown to be recognised the ‘whiskiest place in the world.’ In July 2019, a parliamentary motion on the issue lodged at Westminster received cross party support.

For further information, visit www.glenscotia.com