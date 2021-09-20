Two aged expressions released from Old Perth whisky

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, creators of Old Perth Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, have announced the release of two aged expressions.

Once regarded as one of the best blends in existence by publicans and hoteliers, Old Perth had been largely forgotten until the Morrison family added it to their portfolio. Now under their guidance the range has expanded to include Old Perth 12 Year Old and Old Perth Vintage 1996, which is the first in a series of limited releases.

Niel Hendriksz, sales director, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers said: ‘We are proud that our Old Perth range of quality blended malt whisky has restored the tradition of blending in Perthshire, once synonymous with so many great whiskies.

‘Our new 12 Year Old and Vintage Old Perth releases provide a new experience for whisky fans, showcasing the added depth and complexity that can be achieved when great single malts are blended to create something even more special.’

Old Perth 12 Year Old is non-chill filtered, no added colour and has been exclusively matured in a combination of PX and Oloroso sherry casks. It has been blended from specially selected single malt Speyside whisky, all aged for 12 years or longer.

Old Perth Vintage is the first in the series of limited releases, where each whisky will be a vintage. Each Vintage bottling will be limited to a small of number of bottles – this first release has only 936 bottles.

This release blends specially selected sherry-matured single malt whiskies which were all distilled in 1996. Unlike the core Old Perth range, which uses exclusively Speyside whisky, this release features whiskies from other regions, including an iconic Islay malt which has a special connection to the family.

Find your nearest stockist click HERE.

To find out more about Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers visit www.morrisondistillers.com