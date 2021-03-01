Tullibardine reveals the Murray Double Wood Edition

Tullibardine is expanding its collection of award-winning whiskies after revealing The Murray Double Wood Edition.

The new single malt, available in 70cl, is the eighth edition in the brand’s much-celebrated Marquess Collection and has been expertly crafted at Tullibardine’s Perthshire distillery in the Scottish Highlands.

The Murray Double Wood is aged in first-fill Bourbon casks before being transferred into first-fill sherry casks for a second period of maturation.

Michael Elliott, Tullibardine Distillery manager, said: ‘The Marquess has been one of our finest collections to date and The Murray Double Wood is a fantastic addition to its line-up.

‘We aimed to create a whisky that offered a unique and special experience for drinkers, and with the combination of rich aromas and flavours married with the expertise of our distilling team, we believe we have created something really exceptional.’

The Marquess Collection, launched by the Perthshire whisky brand in 2016, is a nod to famous historical figures who bore the Marquess of Tullibardine title in Scotland for centuries, and the rich history of the Tullibardine region.

The Murray name derives from the 2nd Marquess of Tullibardine, Sir William Murray, who fought for the Jacobites at the Battle of Sheriffmuir on the hills above the Tullibardine distillery. In 1745, he was chosen by Bonnie Prince Charlie to unfurl the Royal Standard at Glenfinnan, announcing the Prince as the rightful King.

Tullibardine has a proud history of award-wins including the International Wine and Spirits Competition, the International Spirits Challenge and the World Whisky Masters Asia.