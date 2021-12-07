Tullibardine launches its latest limited edition bottling

Tullibardine have added The Murray 2008 as their tenth expression to the highly coveted Marquess Collection.

This Limited Edition Highland single malt, distilled in 2008, has been matured in first-fill American oak casks and bottled at cask strength.

The Marquess Collection, launched by the distillery in 2016, is a nod to famous historical figures who bore the Marquess of Tullibardine title in Scotland for centuries, and the rich history of the Tullibardine region.

The Murray name derives from the 2nd Marquess of Tullibardine, Sir William Murray, who fought for the Jacobites at the Battle of Sheriffmuir on the Ochil hills above the Tullibardine distillery.

The range has gained cult status within the whisky community since launch due to the experimental nature of the casks. The most renowned being a Châteauneuf-du-Pape finished expression, which has been highly sought after since selling out in 2019.

Mike Elliott, GM at Tullibardine Distillery, said: ‘We are extremely proud of each Murray we release as part of the Marquess Collection and the 2008 is no exception.

‘Selected for its unique flavour profile and complexity, we knew this one was special. For us the wood is integral, this bottling has been aged for its full maturity in first-fill bourbon casks and those butterscotch and honeycomb notes are very much there. But there’s a real depth on the palate with a creamy mouthfeel and exceptional finish.’

The Murray 2008 is available now worldwide in 70cl or 75cl with an ABV of 56.1%.

Tullibardine is a family-owned, independent distillery with craft at the heart of its Highland Single Malt Scotch whisky. It is now one of the few distilleries in Scotland to distil, mature and bottle on site.

