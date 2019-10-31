Tomintoul releases new expression in gift pack

Tomintoul Distillery has released a stunning new expression in a unique, beautifully designed presentation box.

The packaging showcases the Cairngorms National Park, within which Tomintoul Distillery is located. It makes the perfect gift for all whisky fans. Currently, the new Tomintoul 18 Year Old Single Malt is only available exclusively in this gift pack, which will be sold in European and Asian markets.

The gift pack celebrates the magnificent beauty of the Cairngorms National Park, where the distillery has been making whisky since 1965. The image on the pack is of Loch A’An, the source of the River A’An which flows past the distillery on its meandering journey to join the famous River Spey.

At Tomintoul Distillery, the notably tall and wide stills produce an exceptionally smooth, beautifully balanced and fruity Speyside single malt.

Tomintoul Distillery’s master distiller, Robert Fleming said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to release this new expression from our distillery in the heart of the Cairngorms. It perfectly represents the unique style of Tomintoul Single Malt, with its complexity, smoothness and superb balance.’

Established in 1965, Tomintoul distillery is famous for producing a smooth, well balanced single malt – known as the gentle dram. Set in the famous whisky making Speyside region, Tomintoul is a product of the pure water from the Ballantruan Spring and the fresh air of the Cairngorms National Park, an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The distillery is named after the village of Tomintoul, the highest village in the Highlands of Scotland, and sits in the famous Glenlivet Estate.