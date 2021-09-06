Tomatin completes its French Collection releases

Tomatin has announced the launch of the final edition from the distillery’s French Collection: The Cognac Edition.

Taken from the four-part limited release series, the Cognac Edition demonstrates the unique influence imparted by the world-renowned Cognac casks, and has been 12 years in the making.

Distilled in 2008, the whisky began its maturation in traditional Scotch whisky oak casks before being moved into Cognac casks for the final stage of the process in November 2018, resulting in this expression.

To celebrate the final launch of The French Collection, and to complement the liquid on the lip’s moment alongside the Cognac Edition, the final part of an immersive four-part content series has been released on the Tomatin website.

Stunning visuals, alongside an innovative soundboard using ambisonics, transport the viewer to the origins of the product, through binaural sound – best enjoyed when wearing headphones to experience the full effect.

The content will be unveiled in conjunction with product availability, and has been designed for consumers to pair with their purchase, allowing the drinker to lose themselves in the world, and story, of the final edition that makes up the Tomatin French Collection.

Edition 1 of 4: The Monbazillac Edition

Distilled on April 25 2008, the Monbazillac aroma dances between notes of dark, maple syrup and intense espresso, balanced with cinnamon baked apples. On the palate, there is a sweet cereal flavour combined with sweet milk chocolate and honeycomb ahead of subtle spices and emerging nutty flavours. The finish is rich with walnut and maple syrup.

Edition 2 of 4: The Sauternes Edition

Distilled on September 19 2008, the Sauternes brings a burst of peach and apricot on the nose, calmed by rich Manuka honey. The sweet honey continues on the palate accompanied by coconut and ginger. The finish is wonderfully sweet and fresh with a syrupy mouthfeel indicative of the Sauternes wine that once occupied the cask.

Edition 3 of 4: The Rivesaltes Edition

Distilled on September 19 2008, the Rivesaltes marries the characteristic fresh fruit notes incredibly well with the sweet nutty flavours for which Rivesaltes wine is known. Contrasting sweet and bitter flavours dominate the palate, held together by an underlying barley aroma. The finish is velvety with the flavours from the palate lingering for some time.

All three wine finishes were moved to wine casks for final maturation in July 2017.

Graham Eunson, master distiller at Tomatin said: ‘The fourth and final release from Tomatin’s French Collection is the jewel in the crown. The Cognac Edition, along with the rest of the collection, showcases our innovative dedication to craft and excellence, and is the perfect illustration of the art of comparative final maturation; a concept championed by Tomatin in the Cuatro series released in 2014, which was also very well received.

‘We have been overjoyed by the response from the whisky community to the earlier releases, and by introducing the Cognac finish as the final edition, we hope to attract a wider audience to our unique concept allowing them to better understand the art of cask maturation.’

The Cognac Edition is available to purchase now through the Tomatin shop and other exclusive retailers for £65 RRP. Editions 1-3 were launched to markets earlier this year.

