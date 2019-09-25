Timorous Beastie added to the whisky family

A 25-year-old limited edition bottling of Timorous Beastie Highland Malt is joining Douglas Laing’s family.

Timorous Beastie 25 Years Old is a rare release of only 1,600 bottles at 46.8% alcohol strength and proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration.

Having been matured predominantly in ex-bourbon barrels, the whisky carries a buttery, honey style alongside marmalade, ginger and damp oak.

Timorous Beastie 25 Years Old will be available via specialist spirits retailers at an expected retail price of £150.

Timorous Beastie 25 Years Old joins the special release 18 Years Old which is also bottled at 46.8% alcohol strength and available via specialist spirits retailers at a retail price of circa £90.

Cara Laing, director of whisky at Douglas Laing & Co, said: ‘Timorous Beastie 25 Years Old is a beautifully balanced marriage of Single Malts distilled in the Scottish Highlands.

‘It’s a perfect illustration as to how rich Highland Malts mellow as they mature whilst developing a wonderful complexity. This expression carries the trademark Timorous Beastie vanilla and honey style – as a result of being matured predominantly in ex-bourbon casks – as well as an orange tang and sweet spiciness. Perfect for Autumn evenings!’

For more details visit www.douglaslaing.com